Laguna Food Pantry: Remembering those less fortunate

Laguna Food Pantry: Remembering those less fortunate at Thanksgiving

As the holiday season approaches, it’s a time of year to reflect on blessings and cherish the moments spent with loved ones. Thanksgiving is synonymous with family gatherings, shared meals and gratitude.

At the Laguna Food Pantry, we witness a significant uptick in demand during this time of year. Many families, already facing financial constraints, must navigate the delicate balance of providing extra meals for visiting relatives or ensuring their households can partake in the festive celebrations. The holiday season, while joyous, can pose additional burdens for those who are stretched thin.

A volunteer at Laguna Food Pantry helps fill boxes with nutritious items for pick-up at the drive-through

In the spirit of Thanksgiving, we encourage everyone to take a moment to appreciate the blessings in their lives and consider extending a helping hand to those in need. As you gather around tables filled with delicious meals, consider helping the families who are struggling to put food on their tables. Your generosity can make a significant difference in ensuring everyone in our community can experience the warmth and joy of the holiday season. Whether through a monetary donation or by contributing non-perishable food items, your support ensures anyone facing food insecurity receives nourishment and support.

Together, we can make this Thanksgiving a truly meaningful and inclusive celebration for all members of our community.

From the Laguna Food Pantry family to yours, we wish you a Thanksgiving filled with love, gratitude, and the joy of giving.

Laguna Food Pantry is open Monday through Friday from 8-10:30 a.m. with a drive-through distribution system. Anyone in need is welcome to visit once a week to pick up free, fresh, nutritious groceries. If you know of anyone in need, please let them know.

To learn more about the Laguna Food Pantry, how to get involved, or ways to donate, visit www.lagunafoodpantry.org. Your donation is greatly appreciated and critical in continuing their mission of ensuring no one goes hungry in our community.

Laguna Food Pantry is located at 20652 Laguna Canyon Road, Laguna Beach.

 

