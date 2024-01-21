NewLeftHeader

Fair Game 111723

Fair Game

By TOM JOHNSON

Murder…determined police work…and an arrest! Now attention can be turned to remembering Tatum

TJ headshot AugLast Sunday morning, the safe and tranquil world of Laguna Beach was shattered with the report of “a body of a [young] female…found in a secluded area around the 200 block of Ocean Ave. by a construction worker around 8:20 a.m.”

It would turn out to be, what I was led to believe, a gruesome murder.

Twenty-seven-year-old Tatum Goodwin, a beautiful young woman from San Clemente, with what most would expect to be a full life still ahead of her, had tragically been killed.

People speculated the who, how, why? Should the community be worried, some asked? Comments such as “things like this don’t happen in Laguna Beach” rose up in somewhat disbelief. Residents I talked with seemed rocked.

Sorry Laguna Beach, but as we unfortunately found out, things such as Tatum’s murder can and do happen anywhere and everywhere in this crazy world…or perhaps better said, world of crazies.

But as we wondered about those concerns, while attempting to seek out more information from any and all who might share, the Laguna Beach Police Department was fast at work doing what they do, working to solve a crime.

People in the initial stages voiced concerns wondering if anyone would ever even be found.

Yet, within three days of the discovery, as speculation and rumors abounded, the LBPD announced that they had arrested a suspect, “determining they had obtained enough information and evidence” to identify 26-year-old Dino Rojas-Moreno of Laguna Hills for suspected murder. And, with the assistance from the Newport Beach and Anaheim Police departments, Rojas-Moreno was taken into custody and slapped with a $1,000,000 bail.

Fair Game Dino Rojas Moreno

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of LBPD

Dino Rojas-Moreno, arrested for suspected murder of Tatum Goodwin

It was immediately described as an isolated incident by Laguna Beach Police…and that there was no further threat to the community.

So, who is this Dino Rojas-Moreno and where did he come from? Several people admitted to going to school with him at Mission Viejo High School, with one remembering him as “chill.”

He reportedly worked as a bartender at a number of Laguna Beach establishments in and around the 200 block of Ocean Ave. Some of those mentioned included CABANA, Blossoms & Brass, and, most recently, the Royal Hawaiian.

The chef at Royal Hawaiian, in fact, late Wednesday evening refused to answer the question as to whether Dino did or didn’t work there, saying he felt “uncomfortable answering.”

But, back to our police. They, in fact, should be celebrated!

Comments to Stu News from the community said things like: “Kudos to all of the law enforcement agencies involved!” “Thank you LBPD for all your hard work!” “Excellent police work! Can’t believe this arrest happened so quickly.” “Great work LBPD!” “Excellent police work! Thank you” “Thank you, Laguna Beach Police Department, for a job well done.” “Excellent work from our amazing LBPD!” “Excellent work, glad he was caught.”

Our own Police Chief, Jeff Calvert, said, “This arrest was the result of outstanding police work by our Investigations team that worked tirelessly with our law enforcement partners to bring justice to Tatum Goodwin and her family.”

Sometimes locals and others can take a swipe at anyone, including our police. All I can say is that when game time arrived, our police department was ready and well-trained. It starts at the top and permeates throughout the entire organization.

We thank you all.

A GoFundMe campaign has been established to benefit the Goodwin family. It was planned three days ago with a goal of $20,000; last night it was at nearly $29,000 with more than 540 donors. Let’s keep it going!

Fair Game SNL 11.17 Tatum Goodwin

Click on photo for a larger image

Screenshot from GoFundMe

Keeping the memory of Tatum Goodwin alive

• • •

Congrats to LBPD Lieutenant Cornelius Ashton and Lieutenant Jason Farris who each received the 2023 Kindness Award last week at the World Kindness Day event at Main Beach.

Lt. Ashton was honored with the 2023 Kindness Award for “being a commendable role model to students in Laguna Beach, showcasing exceptional core values and ethics.”

Lt. Farris earned the 2023 Kindness Award for serving the community for more than 20 years and for his dedication and coordination of the honor guards.

• • •

The 33rd Annual Winter Fantasy, a one-of-a-kind holiday art festival that offers a festive, unique shopping experiences in an enchanting winter wonderland with thousands of lights and decorations, handcrafted gifts by more than 160 artists, three stages of live music, community performances, carolers, puppeteers, art classes and daily visits with Santa Claus begins today.

Fair game boy with snow

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Catching snowflakes at Winter Fantasy

Fair Game winter wonderland

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Welcome to an enchanting winter wonderland this weekend and weekends through December 17

Rain or shine, Winter Fantasy runs every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday for the next five weekends from 10 a.m.-7 p.m.

Tickets are $10 for adults, $7 for seniors 65+, and $5 for children 6-12. For more info, go to https://sawdustartfestival.org/festivals/winter-fantasy/.

• • •

Laguna College of Art + Design will be displaying a selection of their Permanent Collection for the very first time at a reception on Thursday, Dec. 7 at 6 p.m. in the LCAD Gallery.

It will be the Inaugural Permanent Collection Exhibition, “a testament to the dedication and creativity of LCAD’s alumni.”

This showcase presents the diverse talents and perspectives of LCAD’s budding artists and innovators. Each piece on display is a reflection of their unique journeys, passions and inspirations. From vibrant canvases to sculptures, this exhibition is a celebration of their growth and commitment to the arts and academia.

Following the evening of the reception, the exhibition continues on through January 21, 2024 with the Gallery open Wednesday through Sunday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

The LCAD Gallery’s admission is always free.

• • •

If you’re interested in being a Seasonal Ocean Lifeguard right here in Laguna Beach, listen up. Lifeguard testing will happen next Saturday, Nov. 25. Applications must be submitted by Thursday, Nov. 23 at 5 p.m. to participate.

Here’s the details.

 

