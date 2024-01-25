NewLeftHeader

Laguna Live! continues into the fall FP 111723

Share this story

Laguna Live! continues into the fall

Laguna Beach Live! looks forward to the exciting events as we go into the holiday season.

laguna live chamber

Click on photo for a larger image

Free concert, Chamber Music, OC on November 30

Thursday, Nov. 30, 4-5 p.m.

A free concert for the community by the talented students of Chamber Music | OC!

​Location: Susi Q Community Center, 380 3rd St., Laguna Beach.​

Register online at www.thesusiq.org– click on Classes & Registration.

By phone, call 949.715.8105. Free parking underground.

​This program is part of the Laguna Live! music education mission that is supported by the Special Benefit Concert with John Jorgenson on January 25, 2024. 

 

Shaena Stabler, President & CEO - Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Suzie Harrison and Theresa Keegan are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

*The content and ads in this publication do not necessarily reflect the opinions or views of the publisher.

© 2023 2S Publishing, LLC - All Rights Reserved.