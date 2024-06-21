NewLeftHeader

Fair Game

By TOM JOHNSON

Suspect in Tatum Goodwin killing enters not guilty pleas

TJ headshot AugEvery time I think the news of the unfortunate and despicable murder of Tatum Goodwin is finally over and she can finally rest in peace, it seems to take another turn. The latest detail confirms just how ugly and sick the entire crime appeared to be.

Prosecutors allege she was assaulted near her parked car in the early morning hours of Sunday (Nov. 12); she was then dragged down the alley behind the old movie theater, where she was then bludgeoned to death with a fire extinguisher and left under a chain link fence bordering an adjoining construction site. And if that’s not enough, she was found with a sandbag over her head.

Yesterday, 26-year-old Dino Rojas-Moreno, the arrested suspect in the case, pleaded not guilty to the murder with special circumstances that potentially carries a sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole or the death penalty. He continues to be held in jail with no possibility of bail.

He’ll next appear in court for further pretrial hearings on Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2024.

Most recently Rojas-Moreno has been a bartender at The Royal Hawaiian. He reportedly called in sick the evening following Goodwin’s slaying saying that “he had been jumped by several men in Santa Ana” (according to the Orange County Register).

His guilt or innocence will be determined at a future date. However, Laguna Beach Police Department Detectives reportedly believe they have “obtained enough information and evidence to identify a suspect (Rojas-Moreno) responsible for Goodwin’s death.”

LBPD Police Chief Jeff Calvert added, “This arrest was the result of outstanding police work by our Investigations team that worked tirelessly with our law enforcement partners to bring justice to Tatum Goodwin and her family.”

A GoFundMe effort has been set up by Marcos Salim Heredia, the owner and operator of Carmelita’s Restaurant, where Tatum worked for four years.

Heredia said, “Tatum was a very hard working young lady and always kept a smile on her face. Over the years she had expressed her pleasure to be in Laguna…we are still in disbelief and we don’t want her to go unforgotten.”

The account is established in the name of Tatum’s sister, Kaylee Goodwin.

• • •

Quote of the week comes from Laguna Beach Police’s lead investigator Sergeant D. Gensemer, relating to the conviction of Matthew Antonio Zakrzewski, of Costa Mesa. Zakrzewski was the male nanny who was sentenced last week to 705 years in prison after being convicted of sexually assaulting 16 young boys under his care.

Sgt. Gensemer said, “It has been a privilege and an honor for our investigations team and me to work this case. Zakrzewski took the most precious of possessions from these children, their innocence. The true heroes were the parents and children who endured through the justice system to the end.”

God bless them all!

• • •

City Council meets tonight with Closed Session at 4 p.m., Regular Meeting following at 5.

Some interesting items on the agenda.

Related to art, under the Consent Calendar will be an item to approve the 2024 performance schedule for city-sponsored live performances around town, and separately, for a wall-mounted sculpture titled Sea Breeze Symphony by Rahul Jobalia at 1369 N. Coast Highway.

There’s also a request to approve 10 local properties under the Mills Act Preservation agreement. That’s where the city would agree for a minimum term of 10 years on certain historic structures allowing them to comply with certain restrictions and in exchange the property owners would receive a property tax savings that would then in turn be used to maintain or rehabilitate the structure.

The properties are located at 11 La Senda Place, 400 Los Robles, 389 Oak Street, 638 Seaview Street, 141 Crescent Bay Drive, 21 North La Senda Drive, 489 Graceland Drive, 615 Seaview Street, 665 Lombardy Lane and 498 El Camino Del Mar.

Another item on the agenda adds revisions to the assessment deferment loan program relating to utility undergrounding. These include a qualifying age reduction from 62 to 55 and a change to the household income requirements.

There’s also an item to take another look at the lemon-scented gum tree from a health standpoint. The tree was, and still could be, facing removal at 387 El Camino Del Mar.

And then this one – a proposed policy calling for rotating mayor and mayor pro tem assignments brought forward by Councilmember George Weiss.

Two things: First, it sort of reminds me of the old Oprah Winfrey shows…substitute you get a car, you get a car, you get a car…for, you get to be mayor, you get to be mayor, you get to be mayor.

People liking this idea, and I can assume most would be Weiss backers, should ask themselves this question: Would you still like it if Peter Blake was on council? I thought so. (No offense meant to Peter…just trying to get a point across).

• • •

There aren’t many days during a lifetime where we can actually recount exactly where we were and what we were doing on a particular day that is then set aside in our memory bank forever.

For those of us old enough to remember, the assassination of President John F. Kennedy, the 35th president of the United States, was one of those.

Tomorrow marks 60 years since that occurred.

The date was November 22, 1963. JFK, as many called him, was riding in a presidential motorcade through Dealey Plaza in Dallas, Texas, when Lee Harvey Oswald fatally shot him from the sixth floor of the nearby Texas School Book Depository.

Following the shooting, the motorcade immediately rushed him to a nearby hospital, but President Kennedy was dead 30 minutes later.

I was in 5th grade that day, moving from one room to another, shuffling a movie projector between classrooms when I heard the news. When I walked back into my classroom I blurted out what happened.

What I remember most were teachers began crying, concern took over most everyone’s face in disbelief. School was released early and upon our arrival home, parents seemed stunned.

TV back then wasn’t like it was today, and the reports coming through were slow, in B&W, as the world waited.

A couple of thoughts: First, it was truly a sad time when the world seemed to shatter as we wondered who and what was behind the assassination; the second is, 60 years of life goes by quickly. The assassination almost seems like yesterday.

Hopefully, those types of days are few and far between.

• • •

Finally, Happy Thanksgiving to all. I hope you find time to enjoy it with family and friends.

 

