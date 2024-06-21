NewLeftHeader

Ability Awareness Project celebrates 112123

Ability Awareness Project celebrates World Kindness Day

On Saturday, Nov. 11, Laguna Beach nonprofit Ability Awareness Project held its 5th annual public awareness event in collaboration with the City of Laguna Beach. United in kindness, they rose up to bullying and celebrated World Kindness Day.

Members of our community participated in the “Human Connection Challenge,” turning off cell phones and connecting with a stranger either through eye contact, meditation, conversations or dancing to live music.

Ability awareness sitting

Photos by Tarek Jadeba

Human Connection Challenge

Ability Awareness Project is grateful for the support of the following:

–Mayor Bob Whalen and the City of Laguna Beach staff and police for the past five years.

–Jennifer Halbert of “We Love Laguna Beach” for hosting a table offering Kindness merch to help with their fundraising efforts

ability awareness whalen

Mayor Bob Whalen (on far right) with Ability Awareness Project members and volunteers

–Ed Seinfeld of “The Voice of Laguna” radio, their MC of the event also

moderating “Conversation in Kindness” with Mayor Bob Whalen, Ability Awareness Project Founder/Executive Director and Executive Director of The World Kindness USA Shadi Pourkashef, Reverent Mary Scifres, Pastor BJ Beu, William Levin, the first attorney in U.S. to sign up with The World Kindness USA and Joe Alanes youth director at the Laguna Beach Playhouse.

–HeArtsy for sponsoring the children’s art table where youth made lots of kindness paintings and kindness rocks.

–Musicians Rebel Robbie, Blind Melody, Yeggi Watts, Jon Bone, Djembe Fusion and The Enchanters for their amazing performances live on stage.

–Tibetan Monks Geshe Tsewang Thinley and Tenzin Gyatso for chanting at their Sunset Meditation.

–Tarek Jadeba for his incredible photography and videographer.

–Jedidiah Coffee Laguna Beach for donating coffee for volunteers and visitors.

–Board members Bill Levin, Sande St. John and Gail Duncan.

For a complete list of the winners of the 2023 Kindness Awards, visit www.kindandsafeschools.org/laguna-beach-kindness-mov.

 

