CFMF’s “ENCORE” online showcase FP 112123

CFMF’s “ENCORE” online showcase: The STOKE rolls on through Thanksgiving weekend

The Fifth Annual Coast Film & Music Festival (CFMF) concluded its highly anticipated celebration of cinematic storytelling and musical excellence, captivating attendees throughout the five-day event. CFMF united film aficionados, music enthusiasts, industry professionals, and creatives in a celebration of culture and entertainment. Showcasing a diverse line-up of compelling films and electrifying musical performances, the festival transformed Laguna Beach into a vibrant hub of creativity, fostering an atmosphere of artistic exploration and community engagement.

cfmf encore posters

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Movie posters at Coast Film & Music Festival

The success of the Coast Film & Music Festival underscores its commitment to promoting artistic expression, cultural diversity, meaningful environmental action, and the convergence of film and music as powerful mediums for storytelling and connection. Additionally, heartfelt gratitude is extended to all event partners, especially A New Earth Project, for their pivotal role in the immensely successful launch of the Coast Summit Environmental Symposium. The festival organizers also sincerely appreciate sponsors, attendees, and volunteers whose unwavering support and enthusiasm elevated the festival to an extraordinary celebration.

cfmf encore outdoor theater

Photo by Ashley Barker Photo

Attendees enjoy outdoor venue at Festival of the Arts

If you missed out on attending the live event, don’t miss the Coast ENCORE online showcase featuring specially selected films and recorded Q&As from the in-person festival in Laguna Beach. Coast ENCORE is available until November 26, making it an excellent choice for the leisurely days of Thanksgiving weekend. Tickets are $15 for individual films and only $40 for an all-access pass to enjoy the entire online catalog. Find viewing instructions and more by clicking here.

Coast ENCORE presents:

–“EVERYDAY WONDERS” Featured Films include:

Pacific Vibrations, Swirl Effect, All I Can: JP Auclair Street Segment, Creating Things, Going Greenland, These Celestial Things Happen, Fore and Aft, Walking on Clouds, Queens of the Break, 4DWN, Katabatik Flight and the “Everyday Wonders” Short Film Block Q&A with subject experts and filmmaker panelists.

–“HEALED BY NATURE” Featured Films include:

Light Beams for Helena, Twin Oaks, The Right to Joy, Still Alive, Standing on Water, Soundscape, And Yet I Remain and the “Healed By Nature” Short Film Block Q&A with subject experts and filmmaker panelists.

–“OUR LANDS” Featured Films include:

JoJo A Toad Musical, Ranger Rider, SOMOS, Waterfall Hunters, The Blackcountry Journal, Forward and the “Our Lands” Short Film Block Q&A with subject experts and filmmaker panelists.

–“OUR OCEANS” Featured Films include:

To Be Frank, School of Fish, A Lesson in Three Images, Astronaut in the Ocean, Daughter of the Sea, Aleutian Illusion, Winds of Change, Synchronism, Let Me Live, For the Love of Sea, Stoker Machine and the “Our Oceans” Short Film Block Q&A with subject experts and filmmaker panelists.

The Coast Film & Music Festival in Laguna Beach celebrates adventure and outdoor-inspired cinema, culture and community. At the heart of their mission is the dedication to purpose-driven filmmaking, where they strive to showcase stories that ignite positive change. They firmly believe that exceptional films possess the transformative ability to reshape the world. Their diverse programming includes film screenings, environmental education, speaker panels, multi-genre music, and exciting outdoor experiences that leave audiences entertained, informed and inspired. Furthermore, they are dedicated to fostering and empowering young filmmakers by offering mentorship and valuable opportunities to express their distinctive voices. Simultaneously, they play a pivotal role as a cultural and economic catalyst, enriching Laguna Beach and the greater Orange County, extending their impact beyond their borders.

For more information and updates on future events, visit www.coastfilmfestival.com.

 

