Dennis’ Local Almanac 112123

Dennis’ Local Almanac

By DENNIS McTIGHE

November notes

Dennis 5Now that we’re well into November, the time of year has arrived for some of those rain-bearing North Pacific storms to find their way down here into Southern California. Here in Laguna, the average November rain is around an inch and a quarter. So far up to November 20, we’ve collected around two-thirds of an inch. Our wettest November on record occurred in 1965 when we got 9.68 inches because of a moderate El Niño going on. About one in five Novembers go rainless.

November’s normal hi-lo temp here in Laguna is around 71-52 degrees. Our hottest November day occurred twice and that was on November 1, 1966, and again on Thanksgiving Day in 1976. November is usually a ripe month for Santana wind episodes – rarely do we have a November without at least one. Our coldest November temp happened in 1978 when it was 35 degrees in town and down to 32 out in the Canyon. The winter of 1978-79 was our chilliest winter on record, second only to the winter of 1948-49 when it snowed here in town in the first week of January 1949.

Local ocean temps during November in Lagunaville run from about 62-65 degrees, but it’s been as cold as 57 in 1978 and as warm as 70 in 1997. During that record warm water November, the water temps didn’t drop below 70 until the 20th of that month, a product of that mega El Niño of 1997-98. That’s when the water temp never dropped below 70 degrees from April 5 of ‘97 all the way until Nov. 20 of that year. The 1997-98 season also saw Laguna register its wettest season here in modern times with a whopping 37.27 inches. The wettest year ever was way back in 1883-84 when 40.08 inches was recorded. That was a product of the strongest El Niño event of the 19th century, plus the eruption of Krakatoa in Indonesia happened at the same time as the El Niño.

It is hard to predict what kind of season we’ll have during the upcoming 2023-24 season. Most weather sources are looking for a strong El Niño beginning about now and that usually means a wet year in our area. I say usually here because our most recent major El Niño from 2015-16 did not behave at all like all previous El Niño events, weak or strong. It resulted in above normal rainy seasons locally, but the 2015-16 event produced only about eight inches here which was totally off the mark. Most weather sources that year were calling for a wet season, at least double the normal annual total of 13.95 inches here in Laguna. Didn’t happen. Didn’t even come close! Same deal with La Niña which historically has seen below normal seasons anytime there was a La Niña in the water. However, this latest La Niña saw one of our wettest and wildest winters in recent memory total defying all rules of a La Niña’s behavior. I honestly don’t know what’s going to happen this upcoming season, so time will tell.

Tonight’s sunset will occur at 4:46 p.m. which is only five minutes away from our earliest sunset of the year on December 8-10 with a sunset of 4:42 p.m. We are now only a month away from the first day of our calendar winter and only 10 days away from our meteorological winter which runs from December 1 through March 1.

Happy Thanksgiving, everyone! My wife, Stephanie, and I are just thankful to have survived the awful COVID virus as it really kicked our butts! We’re also thankful to have food, shelter and clothing, and that we’re not living near a war zone.

Aloha!

 

