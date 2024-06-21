NewLeftHeader

Friends of the Laguna Beach Library hosts FP 112123

Share this story

Friends of the Laguna Beach Library hosts successful annual luncheon

The Friends of the Laguna Beach Library were delighted to host their highly anticipated annual luncheon on Tuesday, Nov. 14 at the charming C’est la Vie Restaurant. The event brought together approximately 50 dedicated volunteers from various categories, creating a vibrant and engaging atmosphere.

Esteemed guests included Mayor Bob Whalen, along with Councilmembers George Weiss and Mark Orgill, who joined the celebration to show their support for the Friends of the Laguna Beach Library and their ongoing commitment to fostering community engagement.

Friends of the Laguna Beach Library group

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Friends of the Library

City dignitaries and community supporters attended the Friends of the Laguna Beach Library annual luncheon

The library staff ensured that coverage was maintained through rotations, allowing all team members to participate in the festivities. A heartfelt thank you goes to Hossein Abbasi, the owner of C’est la Vie Restaurant, whose venue provided the perfect backdrop for this joyful occasion. Abbasi’s commitment to the community and support for local initiatives, such as this annual luncheon, are truly commendable.

The Friends of the Laguna Beach Library extends their sincere appreciation to all attendees, volunteers and sponsors, as their collective efforts contribute significantly to the success of this cherished community event. The organization looks forward to continuing its mission of supporting the Laguna Beach Library and promoting a love for literature within the community.

More than 50 years ago, volunteers who desired to make our library special, formed the Friends of the Laguna Beach Library. Today the Friends take pride in making the library a better place for all who enter the automatic “new” doors. Supporting the Friends means supplying funds for craft days, magazine subscriptions, major interior improvements, reading programs, college scholarships, unique and interesting speakers, and lots more.

For more information, visit www.friendsofthelagunabeachlibrary.org.

 

Shaena Stabler, President & CEO - Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Suzie Harrison and Theresa Keegan are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

*The content and ads in this publication do not necessarily reflect the opinions or views of the publisher.

© 2023 2S Publishing, LLC - All Rights Reserved.