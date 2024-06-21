NewLeftHeader

Commission re-hears inclusionary housing 112123

Commission re-hears inclusionary housing, Aliso Creek Plaza coffee shop, more

By SARA HALL

The Planning Commission re-heard several items at their meeting last week after audio problems at last month’s meeting prevented online speakers from being able to voice their opinions.

Due to technical issues, public commenters on Zoom could not be heard by the commission at the October 18 meeting and so staff re-agendized a few items for the November 15 meeting. Most of the items were approved without much discussion, commissioners generally summarized their previous comments, although the presentation on a draft inclusionary housing policy prompted some new dialogue.

During the October 18 review, officials grappled with balancing how to encourage realistic housing development while also tackling affordability.

The proposed amendment would modify the city’s zoning ordinance and general plan housing element. The aim is to update and clarify the policy and, specifically, reduce the constraint on housing development. It’s part of a larger set of housing-related ordinances that will return to the commission at a later date for consideration and recommendation to the City Council.

Housing Program Coordinator Jennifer Savage echoed her presentation from the October 18 meeting, which focused on the proposed policy’s applicability, requirements and allowed alternatives.

Commissioner Jorg Dubin reiterated his comment about a possible fund or subsidy or grant program set up by the city to house the in-lieu fees to be used by low-income residents.

“I think we’re going to see a good percentage of re-development or new development of housing that a lot of developers will probably choose the in-lieu fee and I was thinking about how that could be directed towards either a subsidy program or a grant program for low-income folks or people who would like to live in town to offset (the cost of) market rate housing,” he said.

That is absolutely something that staff can explore, Savage answered.

Current code clarifies the uses allowed for the fees, which include a variety of projects, including the ideas mentioned by commissioners. The proposed ordinance copies some of that language, she added, and adds that the collected fees could be used for city staff time to conduct periodic inspections to ensure that the constructed inclusionary housing units comply with the affordable housing agreement, site plan and covenants, as well as the inclusionary housing plan, and all other city and zoning requirements.

Savage also noted that the 2022 schedule for in-lieu fees were based off of a study the city did in 2009. The fees hadn’t been updated since then, even though they’re supposed to be reviewed annually, she added. However, staff conducted an update in August and, largely based on the increase in land value, the in-lieu fees are now substantially more than the previous rates. The new in-lieu fees are approximately $1.29 million for every affordable unit that would have been for sale and $1.03 million for every affordable unit that would have been for rent, compared to the previous rates of $348,197 and $247,317, respectively.

If the goal is to try and make it affordable for people to live in Laguna Beach, perhaps the most effective way to do it is through a funding program, added Commissioner Steve Goldman, as opposed to providing sporadic units throughout town, which developers are not incentivized to build anyway. They would rather pay the in-lieu fee because it’s capitalized as part of the project, he explained, and not an ongoing operating expense or an ongoing lower revenue.

Some commissioners asked about other affordable housing projects in the city. They asked to find out more about how they were initiated, city involvement, funding requirements and other details.

Alice Court and Mermaid Terrace are examples of affordable housing developments that fit comfortably in Laguna Beach, noted Commissioner Susan McLintock Whitin.

“They integrate well. They don’t look or feel like what people might think of when you say ‘affordable housing.’ They’re well done and appropriate for our city,” Whitin said. “We’re twisting and turning and doing contortions to try to get a single unit here and a single unit there when we might have better success and we have a number of city properties at this point that that could conceivably become affordable housing projects. So I’m curious to know more about the ones that we have that are fully affordable.”

Also, how the projects were economically feasible for the developers would be interesting information to find out, Goldman added.

There were no public comments on the item.

Rendering and photos by Grace Partnership Inc/Courtesy of City of Laguna Beach

Site plans for Rapport Coffee at the Aliso Creek Plaza

Also during last week’s meeting, the commission re-heard a request for reduced parking requirements related to a proposed coffee shop planned for Aliso Creek Plaza. The item was placed on the agenda a second time due to the technical audio issues at the earlier meeting.

Commissioners voted 5-0 on October 18 in support of a conditional use permit to allow a reduction from parking space requirements in association with the new cafe, Rapport Coffee, through a revised shared parking plan at 30820 Coast Highway (space previously occupied by YogaWorks).

At the October meeting, commissioners supported the idea for the coffee shop in the spot. Although staff confirmed that the action taken by the commission was only related to the parking reduction, not the actual business. They agreed it was a good location (which has been empty for many years) for the new use and that it will likely become a local favorite.

Jinam Yoo, owner of CADJWORKS, LLC, noted in the permit application that Rapport Coffee and Roasters will offer single origin and blended coffee. Customers will be able to order specialty coffee brewed by a Specialty Coffee Association certified barista.

Last week, commissioners again unanimously approved the item, after first rescinding the October action and re-opening the public hearing. There were no public comments on the item.

Dubin reiterated that it was a dark corner and the coffee shop is a good use of the space. They can make the findings and the shared parking analysis is valid, the commissioners once again concurred.

Another item was déjà vu on the dais, as commissioners also re-heard a TUP and CDP application to install a remote construction staging area for a Caltrans sidewalk construction project. The commission was once again unanimous in approving the item.

The staging area will be located within the existing Aliso Beach east parking lot on the inland side of Coast Highway and will be secured with a temporary chain link fence. The permits will cover from Nov. 2, 2023 to Jan. 31, 2026, with hiatuses between Memorial Day and Labor Day of each active permit year, during which the site will be vacated.

Sara Hall covers City Hall and is a regular contributor to Stu News Laguna.

