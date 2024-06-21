NewLeftHeader

LAM adds new December events FP 112123

LAM adds new December events

Courtesy of LAM

New Moms at the Museum – November 29

Wednesday, Nov. 29, 9-10:30 a.m.

New Moms at the Museum

(Rescheduled for November 29)

Join LAM for their New Moms at the Museum group at the Laguna Art Museum. Come meet new moms and insightful professionals surrounded by an electric mix of Californian art.

The meet-up will be a blend of education, information and socialization with an artistic element.

It will start with an introduction of a featured piece of art by museum staff.

Then three tips from fourth trimester and beyond specialists for mom’s self-care and newborn issues. Two professionals from the birth community such as midwives, doulas, newborn care specialists, nutritionists, acupuncturists, massage therapists and more.

The last 45 minutes are for you to meet and mingle.

Bring a yoga mat to lie your baby on and a comfy blanket for extra warmth, as it can get chilly in the museum. Due to the meet-up being held at the museum, this gathering is for babies zero (pregnant) to six months.

This group is not only for new moms but also for new dads.

A tasty morsel and beverage will be provided.

Advance tickets recommended. Museum members: $12, Non-members: $18. Children under 12: Free.

For tickets, click here.

Courtesy of LAM

Holiday Glow – December 2

Saturday, Dec. 2, 6 p.m.

Holiday Glow featuring Pacific Vocal Series

Enjoy a sparkling signature cocktail!

Sip and shop as you step into the holidays with an evening of live music. Interwoven within the festive evening will be two live musical moments featuring recognizable and beloved holiday classics. Presented in collaboration with Pacific Vocal Series, these moments will feature Laguna Beach local and international mezzo soprano Kayleigh Decker and pianist Cheryl Lin Fielding.

For more information on Pacific Vocal Series and the artists performing this evening, visit their websites at

www.pacificvocalseries.com, www.kayleighdecker.com and www.cheryllinfielding.com.

Receive a gift with every purchase and an additional curated gift bag with a minimum purchase of $100.

Advance tickets are recommended. Museum members: $40, Non-members: $55. For tickets, click here.

Sunday, Dec. 3, 6 p.m.

Celebrating Male Bodies in the Works of Paul Wonner

Join art historian Daniell Cornell for his lecture about the evolution of the work and lives of Theophilus Brown and Paul Wonner. Cornell speaks about these artists’ perspective as Bay Area Figurative artists both prior to and following the development of queer art theory.

Theophilus Brown and Paul Wonner upended expectations about gay relationships in their domestic and artistic lives. Beginning in the 1950s, when McCarthyism defined gay sexuality as immoral and dangerous, Brown and Wonner lived openly as a couple among their friends and colleagues in the Bay Area. Rather than engaging in political activism, they chose a kind of utopian action, living and working together as a tangible and viable alternative to the cultural norms around them.

Several themes emerge when analyzing male bodies in the drawings and paintings of Wonner and Brown. In addition to the politics of sexual attraction, their works reveal how they shifted several traditional settings and genres through a queer point of view. Most notably, they presented male bodies in parks and at leisure activities to suggest a utopian vision where their sexual identities were normal and welcome.

Wonner and Brown also mined the art historical tradition, often alluding to earlier artists but reworking their approaches through a queer lens. Manet, Cezanne, Bonnard, Matisse and Picasso provided them with aesthetic and stylistic inspiration for artworks that render the male body, which they celebrated unapologetically. Contemporaries interested in figuration and the male body, including artist friends David Hockney and Don Bachardy, were also a source of innovations that allowed Wonner and Brown to incorporate their sexuality into paintings and drawings.

Advance tickets are recommended. Museum members: $12, Non-members: $18. For tickets, click here.

LAM is located at 307 Cliff Drive, Laguna Beach.

For more information, go to:www.lagunaartmuseum.org.

 

