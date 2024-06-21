NewLeftHeader

Neighborhood Congregational Church celebrated 80th 112423

Neighborhood Congregational Church celebrated 80th anniversary

Neighborhood Congregational Church (NCC) celebrated its 80th anniversary in the Laguna Beach community on November 19 with a brunch featuring special guest Jackie Nunez, Native American storyteller and basket weaver.

In 1943, a few Laguna Beach residents, anxious to establish a Congregational Church in the community, gathered in a room overlooking the sea at the Sandpiper restaurant on South Coast Boulevard. Eighty years later, NCC remains a spiritual community welcoming and available to all.

Neighborhood Congregational painters

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Neighborhood Congregational Church

Plein air painters on the current site of Neighborhood Congregational Church, circa 1943-1945

“Our founders rightly understood the need for belonging in a chaotic world, without regard for one’s status or place in life,” said Pastor Rod Echols. “Neighborhood Congregational Church’s belief in love is strong. With a passion for social justice and equity, we seek to provide space for all spiritual seekers to gather, connect and work together for a better world.”

At the 80th anniversary celebration, Nunez shared through stories and songs how everyone can develop an understanding of environmentalism and what it means to be “keepers of the earth.”

Neighborhood Congregational Church meets every Sunday at 10 a.m. at 340 St. Ann’s Drive for inspiring music, deep connection and a hope-filled message. For more information, visit www.ncclaguna.org.

 

