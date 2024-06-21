NewLeftHeader

Meet Rotary’s Student of the Month 112423

Meet Rotary’s Student of the Month

The Rotary Club of Laguna Beach is pleased to have honored LBHS Senior Ethan Das, as the November Student of the Month in the field of English.

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Rotary Club of Laguna Beach

LBHS Senior Ethan Das

Das starts his day by volunteering at the Food Pantry before heading off to school. He has participated in MUN for the past four years, speaks Chinese and carries a 4.17 GPA! He has also played Breakers football for three years. His future plans include studying International Business at Northeastern University.

All Rotary Students of the Month receive a scholarship at their Senior graduation.

 

