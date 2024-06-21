NewLeftHeader

Laguna Playhouse extends Black Friday savings 112423

Laguna Playhouse extends Black Friday savings through November 27

Laguna Playhouse is extending Black Friday savings of 20% through November 27 on the following shows: 20% offer applies to A Cinderella Christmas, The Skivvies: Best in Snow, Sister’s Christmas Catechism, Ain’t Misbehavin’, A Shayna Maidel, Tartuffe, Holmes & Watson and Camelot.

laguna playhouse cinderella

Courtesy of Laguna Playhouse

Use 20% savings for “A Cinderella Christmas” (December 7-29) and several other shows

Use code eTHANKSGIVING23 for the 20% savings.

Make your list and check it twice (or treat yourself!) to make sure it includes the gift of theater.

For the complete line-up of shows and to purchase tickets, go to https://lagunaplayhouse.com.

Laguna Playhouse is located at 606 Laguna Canyon Road, Laguna Beach.

 

