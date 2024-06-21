NewLeftHeader

Surfboard Menorah Chanukah celebration comes to Main Beach on December 10

Surfboard Menorah Chanukah celebration comes to Main Beach on December 10

Join Chabad Laguna Beach at the cobblestones on Sunday, Dec. 10 at 2 p.m. for all kinds of activities and fun for all ages – music and dancing with Israeli DJ Eldad, variety street performer, crafts for the kids, face painting, dreidel cookie decorating, latkes, chocolate gelt and lighting of the way cool Laguna Beach Surfboard Menorah. Admission is free!

Photos courtesy of Chabad of Laguna Beach

The iconic Surfboard Menorah is constructed from surfboards donated by Chabad Laguna Beach friends and congregants. The menorah was designed by Steve Sachse, along with Laguna Beach contractors Mike Tomkins and Tony Hempen, who generously volunteered their time to put it all together.

Face painting for the youngsters at the Surfboard Menorah Celebration on December 10

Calling all kids for a Chanukah Lego Party on Tuesday, Dec. 12 at 4:30 p.m. at Chabad Laguna Beach.

The program is packed with Chanukah games, activities and crafts – Dreidel Game showdown, build-your-own light-up LEGO-lite menorah, receive Chanukah superhero cards, decorate donuts, enjoy a latke party and menorah lighting.

Cost: $8 per child. RSVP to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

For more details and the Chanukah megasite, visit www.chabadoflaguna.com.

Chabad is located at 30804 S. Coast Highway, across from the Montage Resort, in Laguna Beach.

 

