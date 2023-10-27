NewLeftHeader

In Loving Memory Laura Puente 112423

In Loving Memory

Laura Puente

May 24, 1959 – October 27, 2023

Laura Puente, born on May 24, 1959 in Chicago, Ill., passed away after her courageous battle with cancer, at her home in Laguna Beach on October 27, 2023. She was a beloved partner, mother, sister, daughter and friend, leaving an indelible mark on the hearts of all who knew her.

Laura grew up in a lively household in Chicago, the second of four children. Right out of school she was actively involved in the family business. From there, she went on to become the first female president at Elgin National Industries. In 2001, Laura’s career path led her to Laguna Beach where she joined her brother in his business, Premiere Services, a business of which she loved and cared for all she worked with.

In 2002, Laura met her life partner, Anne Krizman. They embarked on a journey of love and partnership that lasted 21 years. Together they created a home filled with warmth, laughter and an open door to friends and family. Their union was further blessed with the joy of parenthood as they welcomed their two children, Lucca and Quincy. Laura’s role as a mother was one she cherished deeply.

Laura’s favorite place was always beside her family. She had a special gift for creating moments of joy and togetherness, whether it was through her delightful cooking, her kindness or her thoughtful conversations. Her home in Laguna Beach was a place where friends, family and all the children she knew would gather to share in the warmth of her company. Laura was a devout person of faith and tried to always do the right thing in God’s eyes.

In her passing, Laura leaves behind not just her beloved partner, Anne and their two children, Lucca and Quincy but also her mother, Kay Brenwald and her siblings, Denise Nicolette, Mark Puente and Suzy Phelan. She will be deeply missed by her extended family, friends and all who had the privilege of knowing her. Laura’s life was a testament to the power of love, kindness and family. As we mourn her loss, we also celebrate the incredible life she lived and the countless lives she touched. Her legacy will continue to live on in the hearts of her family, friends and all the people she has impacted along her journey.

A memorial service will be held on December 2, 10 a.m. at Saint Catherine of Siena Catholic Church, 1042 Temple Terrace, Laguna Beach. Please feel free to join with family and friends as we celebrate Laura’s life.

In lieu of flowers. a donation can be made to Laura’s favorite charity, Operation Underground Railroad, https://ourrescue.org/?form=donate.

 

