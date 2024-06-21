NewLeftHeader

Laguna Beach Chamber Singers announce concert 112423

Laguna Beach Chamber Singers announce concert Holidays in Laguna: Tidings of Comfort and Joy on December 10

Join the Laguna Beach Chamber Singers (LBCS) on Sunday, Dec. 10 at 4 p.m. for Holidays in Laguna: Tidings of Comfort and Joy. This will be their first concert under the direction of Dr. Ryan R. Brown. Dr. Brown is a conductor, education and baritone based in Los Angeles.

Photo by David Strand

LBCS will perform holiday concert on Sunday, Dec. 10 at 4 p.m.

“We are offering an eclectic mix of choral music including holiday carols and standards, as well as sacred and classical repertoire that will engage and inspire our audience,” said Brown. “LBCS is thrilled to perform for our community. Please save the date and plan on attending with your family and friends to enjoy a special evening concert of beautiful music at St. Mary’s Episcopal Church in Laguna Beach.”

This concert is produced in part with support from the Cultural Arts Department City of Laguna Beach.

It will be held at St. Mary’s Episcopal Church at 428 Park Ave, Laguna Beach.

Admission is free; however, donations are gratefully accepted.

For more information, go to www.lbchambersinger.org.

 

