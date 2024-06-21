NewLeftHeader

Dennis’ Local Almanac 112823

Dennis’ Local Almanac

By DENNIS McTIGHE

December digest

Dennis 5Sunday at noon was yet another sparkling late November day here in Lotusland – as the late Terry Neptune used to call our town. What was unusual was that the entire Pacific West Coast was clear and sunny from Vancouver, BC all the way to the Mexifornia border and points beyond. That doesn’t happen very often, especially this time of year as a huge ridge of high pressure is just off the coast forcing incoming Pacific storms well up into Canada. Even Juneau, Alaska was clear and sunny on Sunday, and it’s supposed to remain that way for at least the next few days. Most every reporting station here on the Pacific West Coast has had below normal rain and snow totals for the month of November. Typically, the 2023-24 rain and snow season begins to really ramp up as December approaches.

December is normally one of our wettest months with an average of around 2.6 inches of rain. Our wettest Decembers have been 11.65 inches of rain in 2010 followed closely by 11.15 inches in 1955, a product of a hyper-atmospheric river as was also a product of the 2010 event. In third place was the total of 9.89 inches with more than eight inches of the month’s total falling in just one weekend. This downpour was a product of a very robust upper-level cutoff low-pressure system that camped out for two days just off our coast. It pumped loads of moisture from the combination of a huge pool of subtropical air from the south that hooked up with a moisture-laden pool of cold air from the north. It resulted in a record 24-hour total of 8.08 inches on December 6 and 7 in 1997, which was a product of the mega El Niño of 1997-98.

We would eventually end up with a record 37.27 inches for the ‘97-’98 seasons, eclipsing the previous record of 37.18 set way back in 1889-90. There have been two rainless Decembers – in 1989 and 1990. December’s normal hi-lo temp is 66-45 degrees. The hottest December day occurred twice; on December 3, 1958 and again on December 12, 1979, with a high of 88 degrees. Our coldest December reading in town was on December 10, 1978, with an unofficial low of 22 out in the Canyon. That was part of Laguna’s second coldest winter on record, second only to the winter of 1948-49 when it snowed up to two inches in early January 1949. Kids were building snow people up by Top of the World School. There was that much snow!

December, like November, is also a ripe month for the occurrence of warm and dry Santana winds. Our latest (in the season) Santana wind event occurred in the early evening of Christmas Day of 2000. The temp at 5 p.m. that day was a cool and rather damp 58 degrees along with 80% humidity. Shortly thereafter, those warm and dry Santanas blew in – and by 6 p.m. – the temp rose 20 degrees, reaching 78 in less than an hour. Humidity levels plummeted down to 10% at water’s edge as dew points fell from 53 degrees an hour earlier all the way down into the high 20s. Quite a dramatic turn of events in less than one hour.

The normal ocean temp for December is around 58-60 degrees with the warmest December reading of 65 in 1972 and 1997 and the coldest December water was 53 in 1978. On December 10, 1972, Laguna reported some snow flurries that evening. That’s it for now, so have a great week.

Aloha!

 

