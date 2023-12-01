NewLeftHeader

HFAC presents a survey exhibition of the works 112823

HFAC presents a survey exhibition of the works of artist Jorg Dubin opening on December 1

The Honarkar Foundation for Arts & Culture (HFAC) is presenting a survey exhibition of works by Laguna Beach-based artist Jorg Dubin (b. 1955), with the Opening Reception on Friday, Dec. 1 from 5-9 p.m.

Informed by the rich history of portraiture, Dubin’s paintings break free of convention through the unfiltered renderings of contemporary subject matter. Influenced by social, political and environmental events, Dubin’s work captures the essence of the moment in which it was created.

HFAC presents dubin

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of HFAC

“Self-Portrait After Beckham,” 2012, by Jorg Dubin

While the viewer can play voyeur with traditional portraits, Dubin’s more subversive paintings compel the viewer to actively engage, challenging them to reflect on their own place and position within the depicted moment. Through these portraits, Dubin explores the complexities of the human condition, addressing themes such as race, gender, sexuality, politics and power dynamics.

HFAC presents gallery

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Genevieve Williams

Installation View, “Jorg Dubin – Paintings from the 2000s”

Jorg Dubin: Paintings from the 2000s chronicles Dubin’s engagement with portraiture over a 20-year period and is the most comprehensive showing of his work to date. The exhibition is curated by Genevieve Williams and generously supported by The Honarkar Foundation on the occasion of its inauguration.

HFAC presents lincoln

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of HFAC

“Distressed,” 2022, by Jorg Dubin

Exhibition Dates: December 1, 2023 through January 14, 2024

Opening Reception: Friday, Dec. 1, 5-9 p.m.

First Thursdays Art Walk: Thursday, Dec. 7, 6-9 p.m.

The Honarkar Foundation for Arts and Culture is located at 298 Broadway St., Laguna Beach.

For additional information, contact Genevieve Williams at curator@thehonarkarfoundation, or call 714.274.3635.

 

