NewLeftHeader

Laguna Beach Police’s longest serving Chief, Neil Purcell Jr. 112823

Share this story

Laguna Beach Police’s longest serving Chief, Neil Purcell Jr., passes away peacefully

Neil Purcell Jr., father, grandfather, friend to many, and retired Laguna Beach Police Chief, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Nov. 25, at the age of 83. Chief Purcell was a dedicated leader whose service as Chief from 1982-1997 left an indelible mark on the community of Laguna Beach.

Laguna Beach Polices longest photo 1

Click on photo for a larger image

Photos courtesy of Danielle Purcell

Former Laguna Beach Police Chief Neil Purcell Jr.

Current Laguna Beach Police Chief Jeff Calvert had a special place in his heart for Purcell. “I was the last police officer he hired before he retired and currently the last officer at the police department who worked under his leadership,” said Chief Calvert. “I’m a firm believer we stand on the shoulders of others, and over the course of 15 years, Chief Purcell cemented an indelible legacy of service, dedication, and sacrifice to the community and department that can still be felt today.”

Laguna Beach Polices longest photo 2 SNL 11.28

Click on photo for a larger image

(L-R) Laguna Beach Police Chief Jeff Calvert visits with former Chief Neil Purcell Jr.

Purcell was born on February 12, 1940, to parents Doris Marie and Neil Johnson Purcell Sr. He grew up in a loving family of five kids, including three sisters and one brother. At the age of 2, Neil’s family moved to the Balboa Peninsula, setting the stage for his remarkable journey.

His educational path took him through Newport Elementary, Newport Harbor High School and Orange Coast College before earning his bachelor’s degree from the University of Redlands.

After initially planning to major in theology at Redlands and become a minister, Neil “got the bug” to become a police officer when he was 18.

His change of heart came when Neil had an encounter with an armed burglary suspect that was loose on the Peninsula. Neil had chased the suspect after finding him hiding in a bayfront summer home’s outdoor shower stall. The suspect pointed a gun in Neil’s face and then took off running. Neil yelled for someone to call the police. The suspect then broke into a nearby home, opening the front door and extending his arm out while holding a gun. An arriving officer yelled to Neil to get down, and then there was an exchange of fire between the suspect and the police. Several bullets passed closely over Neil as he hugged the brick porch.

He then ran to the cover of a nearby a police officer, while the suspect continued firing. Eventually the suspect was struck in the shoulder from another officer’s return fire and was subsequently arrested.

Neil was taken to the police department on 32nd Street and interviewed by a NBPD detective. Chief John Upson came in to thank Neil for his efforts, before proceeding “to ream him a new one,” according to his daughter, Danielle (Dani) Purcell, the owner/broker of Team Laguna.

That incident changed Neil’s career path forever.

On February 12, 1961, his 21st birthday, Neil was sworn in as a Reserve Police Officer by none other than Chief Upson. He became a regular officer in 1964, and was assigned as a “cover unit.”

In August of that same year, Neil, along with four other officers, started in the Los Angeles Police Academy. “Every day (there) was a dream come true,” according to Dani. However, as graduation approached, Neil was the only survivor of the original four who hadn’t yet been cut, but fortunately he made it and soon thereafter graduated.

He returned to Newport Beach and worked Beat One for the following two years, rode a three-wheel motorcycle for a year, and then was assigned to what was called the F-Unit for little over a year.

In August 1968, Officer Purcell applied for a job with the Laguna Beach Police Department and was hired.

Laguna Beach Polices longest photo 3

Click on photo for a larger image

A young Neil Purcell Jr. after he was hired by Laguna Beach Police

The following year, Officer Purcell was appointed a Narcotics Detective and then to Sergeant in September 1970. He remained in narcotics and was promoted to Lieutenant in 1973, and to Captain in 1975.

That year, Captain Purcell also graduated from the FBI Academy.

He finally reached his career pinnacle in January 1981 when he was appointed as Chief of Police. And, for the next 16+ years he served admirably, making him the longest tenured chief in LBPD history.

One very notable arrest that Purcell was part of during his career was that of psychedelic drug advocate Timothy Leary. He led an investigation that resulted in Leary’s capture. Leary had previously been fired from Harvard University and had become a fugitive from justice, but was arrested by Purcell and other law enforcement officers on a highway in Laguna Beach after they found marijuana and LSD in his vehicle.

Chief Purcell was also deeply committed to community policing and worked to establish programs such as the Citizen’s Academy and the Police Explorers to build better relationships between law enforcement and the public.

He was a well-respected police officer who served LBPD for more than 30 years with exemplary service, leadership and bravery. He received numerous commendations, including the Medal of Valor.

Two years after retiring, Purcell was asked to be the interim Chief of Police for the city of Anderson (Shasta County). He served for one year until a new police chief was appointed.

During that year, Chief Purcell initiated, planned and coordinated the largest methamphetamine investigation in the history of Northern California and with the assistance of the Bureau of Narcotic Enforcement and 75 uniform officers from four other counties, conducted a raid of a one-block apartment complex resulting in multiple arrests, and more importantly, the closing of that complex.

Chief Purcell returned to Anderson in 2002 to serve a longer stint as Chief of Police, finally retiring in 2006.

Purcell married the love of his life Michelle Ann on July 20, 1969 and moved to Laguna Beach that year to raise Michelle’s children, Deanna, Cary and Danielle.

Later in life, after retiring, Michelle and Neil moved to Big Sky, Montana where they built a home on the Gallatin Gateway.

They loved their life there raising Gypsy Vanner horses, while Neil also pursued his love for fly fishing.

Still, family called, and Neil and Michelle moved back to Laguna in 2021, where they spent the final years of their lives.

Chief Purcell is preceded in death by his wife of 54 years, Michelle Ann, his parents, three sisters and his oldest daughter, Tina.

He is survived by his brother, David, daughter Lisa, stepchildren Deanna, Cary and Danielle, along with 10 grandchildren and one great grandchild.

Daughter Dani added this about Chief Purcell, “You were our example of how to put in a hard day’s work without complaining; how to keep going without quitting; how to take life as it comes and make every day count. I’m proud and thankful, but the values you live by are the best things you ever gave us. Thank you, dad, for making Laguna one of the safest and most beautiful cities in the world.

“You will never be forgotten and forever (be) in our hearts.” 

 

Shaena Stabler, President & CEO - Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Suzie Harrison and Theresa Keegan are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

*The content and ads in this publication do not necessarily reflect the opinions or views of the publisher.

© 2023 2S Publishing, LLC - All Rights Reserved.