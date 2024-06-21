NewLeftHeader

Meet Pet of the Week Eloise 112823

Meet Pet of the Week Eloise

If you want some fun and loyalty in your life, bring home Eloise. Once she gets to know you, this Boston Terrier Pug mix will follow you everywhere. Eloise is very playful and the 1 1/2-year-old female, with her fun black and white coat, will bring plenty of smiles to those she meets.

Nancy Goodwin, shelter director, is hoping to have Nellie adopted as soon as possible.

POW nov. 28 eloise

Courtesy of the Laguna Beach Animal Shelter

Meet Evie, a friendly and cute kitten

The Laguna Beach Animal Shelter adoption procedures are designed to make sure that both the potential family and the animal adopted are in the very best situation possible. Due to their approach to adoption, their return rate is 5% as compared to the national return rate of 50%.

The Laguna Beach Animal Shelter is located at 20612 Laguna Canyon Road. Call 949.497.3552, or go to the website for information on adoption procedures, www.puplagunabeach.org/our-pets.php.

 

