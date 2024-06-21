NewLeftHeader

Audience treat: Community Concert Band and the JaZz band will headline joint holiday show on Sunday

By THERESA KEEGAN

Music and the holiday season go hand in hand and that perfect partnership will be on display when both the Laguna Community Concert Band and the JaZz Band perform a holiday concert on Sunday, Dec. 3.

“There’s a sense of joy with getting together for a holiday concert,” said Lisa Morrice, the master of ceremonies for the Community Concert Band as well as a vocalist. “The music is upbeat and it’s a chance for people to enjoy themselves and be grateful and optimistic – even in a time when things aren’t perfect.”

audience treat 2022

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Peyton Webster

The 50-member Laguna Community Concert Band and the JaZz band will present a holiday show on December 3 at the Artists Theater

The opportunity for people to listen to live music is a gift the dedicated musicians in the bands offer to area residents.

For more than 20 years, members in the nonprofit Laguna Community Concert Band have been performing for the community, honing their expertise at weekly rehearsals as well as at-home practice.

“We do new music for every concert,” said Mark Lowery, conductor and musical director. With an average of six concerts a year, that only leaves about a dozen rehearsals for the musicians to learn new scores. “It’s right down to the wire, but it always works.” When selecting the music for the 50-plus member band, Lowery considers the talents of current members.

“It’s a fine line I have to walk to make sure the music works for everybody. I wouldn’t pick something with a big oboe solo if I didn’t have a good oboe player,” he said, acknowledging that a community band committed to welcoming all musicians will also have a variety of skill levels.

audience treat Mark Lowery

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Laguna Community Concert Band

Mark Lowery is the director of the Laguna Community Concert Band

“There’re a few people who struggle and a few really stand out,” said Lowery. “The (selected concert) music needs to be technical enough to challenge the players, but not so hard that they can’t play it by concert time.”

Features of this year’s show include a Hanukkah song with a klezmer clarinet that he expects will get the audience clapping along. “Santa’s Journey,” an instrumental song, should also be a crowd pleaser, according to Morrice. As MC she researches the songs, offering the audience tidbits and some history to enhance the listening experience.

“I’m looking for something that ties the music together that’s interesting or funny,” said Morrice. “It’s something that will bring more life to the show.”

On vocals she will be joined with Gary Greene, Samantha Morrice and Rob Harryman as they perform traditional holiday favorites as well as some surprises.

audience treat Lisa Morrice

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Peyton Webster

Vocalist Lisa Morrice will also be the master of ceremonies at the holiday concert

“The people who do this really, really love it,” Morrice said of the vocalists and musicians. “The concert gives all of us involved with the band an opportunity to play and sing. It’s also really nice for the audience as they get to come in and enjoy live music.”

The public will even have an opportunity to join in the holiday celebration.

“We conclude with a Christmas Pops sing along,” said Lowery. “That’s always a big hit.”

Following intermission, the music will continue when the JaZz Band performs, accompanied by vocalist Ginger Hatfield.

While the 18 members of the JaZz band also belong to the Community Concert Band, they perform as their own independent jazz group throughout the year. The specialty instruments of the jazz troupe include saxophone, trombone, trumpet, bass, drum, guitar and auxiliary percussion. Vocalist Hatfield adds a vibrant element to the show, said director Lynn Olinger.

“I pick and produce all the music for the JaZz band,” he said. This year he’s excited to bring advanced arrangements by Grammy award-winner Gordon Goodwin of Los Angeles.

“These arrangements are at the semi-pro level,” Olinger said of “God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen,” “I Heard the Bells on Christmas Day” and “Santa Baby.”

audience treat band

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Laguna Community Concert Band

For the holiday concert, the Community Concert Band will be sporting holiday scarves and bright colors rather than traditional formal attire

Both bands are excited to be performing at the Artists Theater at the Laguna Beach High School, where they regularly rehearse. Many of their other concerts throughout the year are outdoors, which requires dealing with the elements. And it’s a more inviting experience for the audience.

“The give and take that happens in live performances is important,” said Morrice. “There’s an exchange that takes place between the audience and the performers – when we all share in that joy, excitement and creativity, it makes a big difference. It’s a communal exchange.”

The Laguna Community Concert Band will start the December 3 holiday concert at 2 p.m. at the Artists Theater at Laguna Beach High School, 625 Park Ave., Laguna Beach. Following intermission, the JaZz Band will perform additional holiday music. Admission is free, but there will be an opportunity for donations. For more information, click here.

This story is a part of our Arts section. Visit www.stunewslaguna.com/arts for more arts stories as well as our arts calendars.

