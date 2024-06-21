NewLeftHeader

City of Hope Orange County patients receive gifts of thanks from Rotary Club

Patients with cancer marked the season of thanks when the Rotary Club of Orange County L.A. visited City of Hope Orange County Lennar Foundation Cancer Center with a gift of 100 blankets made by the service club’s members.

The Rotarians joined City of Hope Orange County leaders, patients and their family members, and Orange County community leaders at the advanced cancer center in Irvine for the presentation, themed “Grateful for Hope.”

Each patient in attendance received a blanket as a personal gift and an expression of gratitude on behalf of other patients who will receive one of the blankets in the future.

“We want you to know you’re not alone in this fight, we’re behind you 100 percent, and as you go through treatment you are warmed by the care of others,” said Beth Fujishige, president, Rotary Club Orange County L.A., to the patients.

The lovingly created blankets will be distributed to patients receiving chemotherapy at City of Hope’s advanced cancer center in Irvine and its Orange County regional network of advanced cancer care.

“What a beautiful way to begin this holiday season,” said Annette M. Walker, president, City of Hope Orange County. “Our patients come to us for the science that will defeat cancer, but what they talk about most with family and friends is the compassion and humanity they have found here. On behalf of all of us – our City of Hope Orange County staff, physicians and patients – thank you for being our partner in bringing warmth, compassion and hope to Orange County.”

Chemotherapy can be difficult, and the blankets represent a thoughtful, practical way to offer comfort and ease stress during or after infusion.

“I will fondly think of the kindness and effort that went into making these lovely blankets each time I use mine,” said Fran Troy, a grateful patient of City of Hope Orange County who attended the ceremony.”

The significance of the blankets in providing comfort and warmth to patients that are fighting cancer is heartwarming. Thank you, Rotary Club of Orange County!”

 

