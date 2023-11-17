NewLeftHeader

The Sacramento Chronicles 120123

The Sacramento Chronicles

By ASSEMBLYMEMBER DIANE DIXON

December 1, 2023

Hello Laguna Beach!

I hope you all had a wonderful Thanksgiving! It is one of many life blessings to live in Assembly District 72 and especially to enjoy the many new friendships I have made this past year.

The days are passing quickly and we are already preparing to begin the Legislative Session on January 3, 2024. I will be introducing new bills to address key platform issues related to public safety and the environment. I will continue to keep you updated on my legislative journey.

During the fall recess, I have been traveling around Assembly District 72 to meet with constituents and local elected officials. It is a top priority of mine to engage with community and civic leaders of each of the eight cities that I represent. I’ve enjoyed learning about the key issues that concern these cities and how I can be helpful.

I have also had the pleasure to attend many community events that are held across the district nearly every weekend. I have met many great community volunteers and residents who enjoy giving back to their communities or simply attending an information session on current issues and programs offered by the state of California. I’ve learned so much about our cities and am proud to be your Assembly representative.

This month, I was honored to be recognized by the Orange County Business Council as OCBC’s 2023 Legislator of the Year. Additionally, I proudly received a 100% score from the California Chamber of Commerce for my voting record throughout the year on pro-business policy priorities. I am committed to protecting businesses large and small throughout the state from over-regulation by Sacramento that limits innovation and economic growth and drives up the cost of doing business.

In fact, I recently interviewed with California Insider regarding two proposed Constitutional Amendments on the November 2024 General Election ballot. The measures will, if passed, increase taxes and make it easier to do so in the future. You will be hearing about these measures in the months ahead. To learn more, watch a segment of the interview here.

As the proud daughter of a Purple Heart World War II U.S. Army veteran, and in support of the large veteran population who live in my Assembly District, I was honored to join with the Veterans Resource Center in bringing a Veterans Resource Fair to constituents this month. Additionally, in November, I had the distinct pleasure of honoring Michael Seeley as our 72nd Assembly District 2023 Veteran of the Year. Seeley is a proud United States Marine who served from August 1964 to August 1993 and is a Vietnam veteran who received two Purple Hearts, a National Defense Medal and a Vietnam Service Medal. Congratulations and thank you for your brave service and sacrifice to America.

Happy Holidays! Please mark your calendars: I will be hosting a Holiday Open House on Thursday, Dec. 14 at my District Office, located at 4100 MacArthur Blvd. Suite 340 in Newport Beach from 8-10 a.m. Please join us. There will be coffee and light breakfast, as well as an opportunity to write a letter thanking a serviceman or servicewoman for protecting our country at home and abroad.

For more information or details on upcoming events, please watch your emails. If you would like to sign up to receive Sacramento legislative and district updates, check out my website: Diane Dixon website link. I am active on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter, so please follow for updates on legislation and upcoming events.

Thank you Stu News! I am honored to reach Stu News readers with highlights about my life and times serving you in Sacramento.

And, lastly, Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays to all for a safe and wondrous holiday season.

Until next month.

Diane Dixon is a two-term Newport Beach City Councilmember and two-time mayor. She is currently serving her first term in Sacramento.

 

