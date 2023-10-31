NewLeftHeader

June 4, 1941 – October 31, 2023

Jean Rogers Hall died on Tuesday, Oct. 31 after a long period of declining health. We hope you’ll join us in celebrating Jean’s memory. She was the most attentive listener, the best reader, a constant friend, a dedicated professor and a loving wife to her husband James Hall for, according to Jim’s calculations, 59.184 years (!).

Jean was born June 4, 1941, six months before Pearl Harbor, in Wilmington, Calif. at the Port of Los Angeles, where her father Ray Rogers worked as a chemist for Union Oil. Ray, Jean and her mother Dorothy Katherine Conroe Rogers, moved to Fullerton, Calif. in 1951, and it is there that Jean attended high school, ﬁnding her niche in the speech squad. As Jean was always modest about her considerable academic and professional achievements; even close friends might not know that Jean won the California state competition in Oratory, and in Impromptu Speaking. Jean once grudgingly admitted to a cousin, “In those remote days, I was a star.”

While attending Pomona College from 1959-1963 as an English major, Jean met her future husband, James Hall, a fellow student who worked in the dining hall. When they took a philosophy course together, Jim was flabbergasted by Jean’s intellect. Romance ensued. After graduating from Pomona, Jean worked briefly as a legal secretary in Los Angeles. On the day President Kennedy was assassinated, Jean ran down the hall to watch Walter Cronkite on the only television in the building. That TV was in an office belonging to the famously flamboyant Hollywood gossip columnist Hedda Hopper. It is hard to imagine a more unlikely duo than Jean Rogers Hall and Hedda Hopper watching that broadcast together.

After marrying in 1964, both Jean and Jim went to graduate school at UC Riverside, where Jean received her Ph.D. in English Literature. In 1968, Jim who had been in ROTC at Pomona, was called up to active duty as a Captain in the U.S. Army and stationed at Picatinny Arsenal in Dover, N.J. Every weekend, he and Jean would go into New York City to enjoy the museums, the symphony and the theater. Soon, however, Jim was sent to Vietnam. Jean found a wrinkle in the regulations that could spring Jimmy from the war early if he had a job as a farmer or teacher. Clever Jean was able to secure him a job teaching chemistry at a parochial school, and thus get her husband the hell out of Vietnam, and the Army, in record time!

Jean moved to Laguna Beach and joined the faculty at California State University, Fullerton in 1970 and taught there until 2002. Tom Klammer, her friend and former chair of the Fullerton English department, remembers that Jean “represented the best qualities of an entire generation of university faculty, enthusiastically guiding her students to love and appreciate great literature and pursuing a life devoted to scholarship and teaching. Her colleagues remember her warmth, sense of humor and caring friendship, qualities that helped make her department into a supportive professional community.”

Professor Hall taught undergraduate courses in Romantic Poetry, Modern Poetry and Victorian Literature, along with graduate seminars in Victorian Poetry and Women’s Writing. She was an early advocate of the College of Humanities and Social Sciences’ Study Away programs, having three times taught a semester-long program of study in London.

As a scholar of the English Romantic period, Jean published peer-reviewed articles, as well as two scholarly monographs: The Transforming Image: A Study of Shelley’s Major Poetry (University of Illinois Press, 1980) and A Mind that Feeds Upon Inﬁnity: The Deep Self in English Romantic Poetry (Fairleigh Dickinson University Press, 1991).

Jean retired in 2002, primarily to care for her father, Ray. Over the next 21 years, Jim and Jean managed to travel the world with friends and colleagues, often visiting London for months at a time and traveling to New Zealand, Australia, Chile, Mexico, Alaska, Costa Rica, Antarctica, India, Africa, Egypt, Vienna, The Czech Republic, Berlin, Italy, Norway, France…well, you get the idea: every continent on the globe.

Jean eagerly devoured art, music, movies, theater and books, books, books! Her devotion to the written word was unparalleled. Moreover, she brought her intellect, warmth and emotional intelligence to all her many important friendships. Though she was herself an only child, she married into a loud and large family – Jim has five siblings. Her deep understanding of the dynamics of that family and her sympathetic observances of it, were uncanny and illustrative of a lifetime of sensitivity, generosity and kindness.

In the new year, a celebration of Jean’s life will be held. Until that time, in lieu of ﬂowers, we ask that donations be made to Human Rights Watch (www.hrw.org).

 

