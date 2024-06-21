NewLeftHeader

The OC Health Care Agency (HCA) Environmental Health Division has closed the open coastal area from Laguna Avenue to Blue Lagoon in Laguna Beach due to a sewage spill on Wednesday, Nov. 29. The spill volume was estimated to total some 94,500 gallons, and was caused by a break in a force main sewer line in Laguna Beach.

The affected bay water area will remain closed to ocean water-contact sports until the results of follow-up water quality monitoring meet acceptable standards.

“I strongly urge Laguna Beach residents, visitors and tourists to heed the warnings of public health experts and avoid the beach,” said Orange County Supervisor of the Fifth District Katrina Foley. “I am monitoring the situation to ensure we protect public health and our beaches. The Health Care Agency will continue testing the water to determine when the beach is safe to re-open.”

For information regarding Orange County ocean, bay or harbor postings and closures, call 714.433.6400, or visit www.ocbeachinfo.com.

To report a sewage spill, call 714.433.6419.

 

