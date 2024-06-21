NewLeftHeader

Laguna Playhouse and Lythgoe Family Productions announce their eighth Holiday Panto at the Playhouse

Laguna Playhouse and Lythgoe Family Productions announced Joely Fisher will star in A Cinderella Christmas, written by Kris Lythgoe, directed by Bonnie Lythgoe, musical direction by Andy Street and choreography by Becca Sweitzer.

This holiday season, put on your glass slippers and join the Playhouse for their annual Lythgoe Family Panto. A Cinderella Christmas will begin performances on Thursday, Dec. 7; (with a press opening on Friday, Dec. 8 at 7 p.m.) and runs through Friday, Dec. 29 at the Laguna Playhouse, 606 Laguna Canyon Road in Laguna Beach.

A Cinderella Christmas is based on the traditional British panto, where the audience’s participation is part of the show, so expect a hilarious, heartwarming evening full of song, dance and holiday merriment! In A Cinderella Christmas, the timeless rags to riches story of a young girl meeting her prince gets an exciting holiday makeover. It’s a wild, wacky and interactive holiday event.

It sets the age-old fairytale of “Cinderella” to modern music, with a comical twist and incredible magic! Featuring songs like “9 to 5” by Dolly Parton and “When You Believe” by Whitney Houston, this year’s panto promises to be the very best.

Fisher (“The Baroness”) is the daughter of Hollywood legendary crooner Eddie Fisher and entertainment icon Connie Stevens. A triple-threat star of television, musical theater and motion pictures, her “sensational and sexy” turn as Sally Bowles in Sam Mendes and Rob Marshall’s critic darling revival of Cabaret on Broadway as well as the National touring company earned her rave reviews.

Fisher will perform as The Baroness on December 8-17, and December 27-29; Becky Lythgoe will perform the role on Thursday, Dec. 7 and all performances from December 21-24.

The cast of A Cinderella Christmas will also feature Veronica Dunne as “Cinderella,” Patrick Ortiz as “The Prince,” Jennifer Leigh Warren as “The Fairy Godmother,” Ben Giroux as “Buttons,” Austyn Myers as “Dandini,” and Jeff Sumner and Mark Gagliardi as “The Sisters.”

The ensemble will feature (in alphabetical order): Ashley Chavvaria, Alex Tho and Alissa Wilsey.

Bonnie Lythgoe (Director). With a career spanning more than 30 years, her achievements as a dancer, choreographer, director, TV presenter, TV producer and Broadway producer are second to none.

Becca Sweitzer (Choreographer). Her choreography has appeared on the TV shows Jessie, Bunk’d, Code Black, AGT, Fox’s Alter Ego and HBO’s Emmy nominated We’re Here. She’s a three-time World Choreography Award nominee.

Andy Street (Musical Direction). Television programs featuring his music are watched in more than 100 countries throughout our world. His compositions, arrangements and musical direction have won many major industry awards in England, Europe and the U.S.

Kristopher Lythgoe (Writer/Producer). He is grateful to be back with panto in Laguna. TV credits include: So You Think You Can Dance (Fox), Corkscrewed: The Wrath of Grapes (Fox Reality), Who Are You (Fox), On The Nose (Tvg), My Beautiful Game (Fox Soccer), Soccer Superstar (Nickelodeon), Ellen’s Game Of Games and True Story (NBC).

Performances will be Thursdays and Fridays at 7 p.m.; Saturdays and Sundays at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. There will no performances on Thursday, Dec. 28 or Friday, Dec. 29 at 7 p.m.

There will be added performances on Thursday, Dec. 21 at 3 p.m.; Friday, Dec. 22 at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.; Saturday, Dec. 23 at 7 p.m.; Wednesday, Dec. 27 at 3 and 7 p.m.; Thursday, Dec. 28 at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. and Friday, Dec. 29 at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Tickets range from $36-$71 for adult tickets; $20-$50 (for children 2-14). There is a $50 “Golden Ticket” add-on available for children ages 4-12 that includes a special onstage sing-along experience during the performance and a gift bag with special surprises! Tickets can be purchased online (and full biographies accessed) at www.lagunaplayhouse.com, or by calling 949.497.ARTS (2787). Group discounts are available by calling 949.497.2787, ext. 229. Prices are subject to change.

