NewLeftHeader

Local artists to hold holiday pop-up 120123

Share this story

Local artists to hold holiday pop-up

Laguna Gallery of Contemporary Art (LGOCA) is having a special Holiday Pop-up on Saturday, Dec. 2 from 11 a.m.-4 p.m.  Just in time for your holiday shopping, discover unique, handcrafted, one-of-a kind gifts by six local artists.

There will be hand-painted ornaments, trucker hats, Champagne glasses, original small paintings, jewelry and more.

Featured artists include:

Artist Jessica Osborne, who will be painting live!

local artists jessica

Submitted photos

Stop by and view Jessica Osborne painting onsite

Robin Hiers, bringing her fun with hand-painted trucker hats, Champagne glasses, ornaments and more.

Both Hiers and Osborne have created surfboards to benefit the Surfers Healing Auction going on now at the Ritz Carlton, Laguna Niguel.

local artists kicks

Click on photo for a larger image

Colorful Kicks by LJD Luke Johnson Designs. Local Stacy Collins Johnson and her son Luke, have launched a line of shoes featuring Luke’s original artwork

LJD Luke Johnson Designs - Stacy Collins Johnson was raised in Laguna and graduated from Laguna Beach High. Stacy and her son Luke have launched a line of shoes and accessories created with Luke’s original artwork. The products are in support of people with neurodiversity, and part of the proceeds go to Kahuna Cares Foundation.

local artists candles

Click on photo for a larger image

Tracy White’s hand-poured candles from recycled Veuve Cliquot Champagne bottles

Tracy White recycles the coveted Veuve Cliquot Champagne bottles and makes beautiful, hand-poured candles in the signature color orange or rose pink colored wax.

Lynne Curtain is one of the original OC Housewives and has created a jewelry line that is not only beautiful, but affordable. She also does many charity events around Southern California.

local artists ornaments

Click on photo for a larger image

Gucci ornament by Robin Hiers and Laguna Lifeguard Tower ornament by Laurie Manger

Laurie Manger creates fun, original paintings, large to very small, and designs Laguna Lifeguard Tower ornaments, along with vibrant local beach scenes and animal paintings.

Come join in the fun, meet the artists and pick up a special treasure to gift or enjoy for yourself.

Laguna Gallery of Contemporary Art is located at 611 S. Coast Highway, Laguna Beach. For more information, visit www.lgoca.com.

 

Shaena Stabler, President & CEO - Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Suzie Harrison and Theresa Keegan are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

*The content and ads in this publication do not necessarily reflect the opinions or views of the publisher.

© 2023 2S Publishing, LLC - All Rights Reserved.