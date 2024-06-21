NewLeftHeader

The Plant Man: Prepping for the upcoming holidays 120123

The Plant Man: Prepping for the upcoming holidays with cool-weather veggies and colorful flora

By Steve Kawaratani

“Good mashed potato is one of the great luxuries of life.”  –Lindsey Bareham

The Plant Man Steve Kawaratani

Photos courtesy of Steve Kawaratani

Steve Kawaratani

The days following Thanksgiving can either bring a blend of autumnal tranquility or shopping madness. As the next holiday demands our attention, gardeners turn their sights to Christmas adornments that grace Laguna and prepare their own gardens for seasonal enjoyment. Despite the absence of a true winter, there’’ a subtle shift in the air, signaling a quieter phase in our garden’s rhythm.

The Plant Man sunset

Another glorious Main Beach sunset

In the aftermath of giving thanks for our bountiful lives, gardeners often focus on cleanup and preparation for the holidays ahead. Leaves from deciduous trees create a carpet of fall’s hues, while many of us carefully gather each fallen leaf, turning them into fertile compost to nourish our plants for spring and beyond.

Our coastal clime provides an extended growing season, allowing for the cultivation of a variety of plants. Gardeners may continue tending to their vegetable patches, where spinach, lettuce, and other cool-season crops flourish. Our mild autumn weather allows for a range of flowering plants, such as cyclamen, stock and violas, which provide bursts of color throughout the late fall and into the late winter months.

The Plant Man bougainvillea

Colorful bougainvillea for our fall and winter landscapes

Local gardens, with their diverse flora, showcase a beneficial relationship between native and cultivated species. Gardeners often select water-wise landscaping, embracing drought-tolerant plants that thrive in our aptly named Mediterranean climate. Bougainvillea, salvias and toyon create a vibrant tapestry against the backdrop of the always-present Pacific.

The Plant Man holiday lights

Holiday lights around town create a festive atmosphere

Post-Thanksgiving gardening in Laguna Beach embraces our unique coastal living. It’s the season when we celebrate the wonder of our village and gardens, where sea breezes are enhanced by spectacular sunsets, creating our personal Eden, for both garden fanatics and those just cultivating their green thumbs. And, all I want for Christmas is another serving of mashed potatoes at the Lumberyard. See you next time.

Steve Kawaratani has been a local guy for seven decades and likes to garden and drive the Baja Peninsula with Catharine and Loki. He can be reached at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or 949.494.5141.

 

