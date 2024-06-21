NewLeftHeader

LPAPA’s 4th Annual “LPAPA Squared” Juried FP 120123

LPAPA’s 4th Annual “LPAPA Squared” Juried All-Member Art Show

LPAPA Squared

A celebration of artwork created in a 8" x 8" square format by LPAPA Artists!

Online Virtual Gallery Exhibition & Sale (Finalists): December 4 through Jan. 8, 2024.

Online Gallery Preview Auction (Finalists): Monday, Dec. 4 at 10 a.m. through Thursday, Dec. 7 at 8 p.m.

Physical Gallery Show & Sale (Finalists): Thursday, Dec 7 through Monday, Jan. 8, 2024.

Gallery Reception & Awards: Thursday, Dec. 7 from 6-9 p.m. (awards at 7 p.m.*)

*Gallery awards presentation will be live streamed on Facebook.

Award Winners: LPAPA will present three cash awards categories – Signature Member, Artists Member and Student Member (award winners to be announced on December 7 at 7 p.m.).

The Online Preview Auction referenced above will open at 80% of the full retail price for the painting with $10 bid increments. The preview auction includes a “buy now” option at the full retail price. Unless other arrangements are made through LPAPA, paintings sold through the Auction and through the Gallery will be shipped or available for pick-up after the gallery show ends. Paintings sold through the expanded online show of semi-finalist paintings will be shipped by the artist.

Laguna Plein Air Painters Association/LPAPA Gallery I located at 414 N. Coast Highway, Laguna Beach.

For more information, go to www.lpapa.org.

 

