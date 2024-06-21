NewLeftHeader

Hospitality Night 2023 120523

Hospitality Night 2023

Photos by Mary Hurlbut

Here comes Santa Claus! On Friday night, Dec. 1, Motorcycle Officer Spratt led the way for Santa. Santa arrived as Officer Spratt used his microphone to say, “Clear the way for Santa” – and the crowd parted.

Mayor Bob Whalen and his grandson

Peppertree Lot

Laguna Beach Community JaZz Band

Local girls ready to talk to Santa

LOCA Community Arts hosted “angel” crafting

Sno-ap Bubbles

Happy Elf

Marisa Jamison Fader and daughter

Santa and Capt. Mike Peters

Laguna Beach Community Concert Band

Holiday happiness

Morea Arthur performing at the Lumberyard

Cozy on a cold night

Pacific Marine Mammal Center

