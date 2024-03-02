NewLeftHeader

Junior Citizens chosen for 57th Laguna Beach Patriots 120523

Junior Citizens chosen for 57th Laguna Beach Patriots Day Parade

The Laguna Beach High School staff has chosen seniors Elaina Seybold and Tyler Palino as the Junior Citizens of the Year for the 57th Laguna Beach Patriots Day Parade on Saturday, March 2, 2024.

Courtesy of Patriots Day Parade

Laguna Beach Marching Band, 2023

They will join Grand Marshal Captain Rick Shoemaker, Honored Patriot Colonel Richard Seitz, Citizen of the Year Karyn Philippsen, Artist of the Year Mike Tauber and Athlete of the Year Brayden Belden.

The Patriots Day Parade is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit and donations are welcome.

For information on entering the parade or sponsoring a program ad, email Sandi Werthe at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

 

