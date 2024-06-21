NewLeftHeader

Tony’s Treehouse initiates inaugural Steven’s Blessing 120523

Tony’s Treehouse initiates inaugural Steven’s Blessing Bags CareKits outreach

In loving memory of the strongest branch, the Treehouse Family is honoring Steven Hernandez’s big, loving life with an exciting new outreach, Steven’s Blessing Bags CareKits.

tony's treehouse raffle

Photos courtesy of Tony’s Treehouse

Steven Hernandez with raffle winnings at a Treehouse fundraiser

“Steven lovingly attended every Treehouse event and fundraiser he could. Winning the raffle prizes was a highlight!” said Becky Martinez, founder of Tony’s Treehouse.

On December 20, to honor the anniversary of his passing, the Treehouse family will hit the streets, boots on the ground, distributing CareKits to the Friendship Shelter, Laguna Canyon Shelter and the homeless of our community.

tony's treehouse trio

One of the many birthday celebrations with Hernandez. (L-R): Becky Martinez, Steven Hernandez and Sue Bottassi, 2019

Here are some ways you can join their efforts:

–Order items on Amazon and ship to Treehouse’s mailing address (Needs list is below).

–Drop off donations from their Needs list (located in Laguna Hills near the high school).

Cash is king. Send in a check to Tony’s Treehouse, 668 N. Coast Highway, #112, Laguna Beach, Calif. 92651, or make a secure PayPal by clicking here and their volunteers will do the shopping.

Needs list: warm socks, beanies, blankets, hygiene kits, toothbrushes, toothpaste, floss, razors, body wipes, lotion, women’s products, deodorant, drawstring backpack, granola bars.

“We’ll be making 50-100 bags this year, so any quantity will help,” Martinez said.

For more information about Tony’s Treehouse, go to https://tonystreehouse.org/.

 

