This week in Breakers sports 120523

This week in Breakers sports

Tuesday, Dec. 5

TBA – Girls Basketball vs. TBA in Orangewood Academy Tournament

5:30 p.m. Girls Soccer at University

Wednesday, Dec. 6

TBA – Girls Basketball vs. TBA in Orangewood Academy Tournament

4 p.m. – Girls Water Polo vs. Orange Lutheran at Santiago Canyon College

5 p.m. – Boys Soccer at Irvine

Thursday, Dec. 7

TBA – Girls Basketball vs. TBA in Orangewood Academy Tournament

4 p.m. – Girls Water Polo at JSerra Catholic

6 p.m. – Girls Soccer vs. St. Margaret’s Episcopal

Friday, Dec. 8

TBA – Girls Basketball vs. TBA in Orangewood Academy Tournament

5 p.m. – Boys Soccer vs. Laguna Hills

Saturday, Dec. 9

TBA – Girls Soccer vs. TBA at Big West Tournament

TBA – Girls Basketball vs. TBA in Orangewood Academy Tournament

Past week’s results

Thursday, Nov. 30

Girls Soccer lost at Beckman, 3-0

Girls Water Polo beat San Clemente, 19-4

Boys Basketball lost to San Clemente, 63-52, in the Portola/Woodbridge Classic

Girls Basketball lost at Trabuco Hills, 41-28

Friday, Dec. 1

Boys Soccer beat St. Margaret’s Episcopal, 4-1

Saturday, Dec. 2

Boys Basketball beat Tesoro, 51-46, in Portola-Woodbridge Classic

Girls Water Polo lost to San Marcos, 7-4, in Santa Barbara Tournament

 

