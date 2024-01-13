NewLeftHeader

Dennis’ Local Almanac 120523

Dennis’ Local Almanac

By DENNIS McTIGHE

Winter weather

Dennis 5Chalk up yet another weekend washout in the stormy East after a sunny and mild work week. The Winter Solstice occurs in just two weeks from this coming Thursday.

Our earliest sunset of the year will be happening this coming weekend from December 8-11, as sunset will occur at 4:41 pm PST at our latitude. Our latest sunrise, on the other hand, will not occur until the end of December through January 13, 2024, rising at 7 a.m. PST.

Here’s bit of friendly advice for those folks out there with any kind of respiratory issues such as asthma or COPD: Stay away from the Pacific Northwest if you can from November through at least March or April or even longer. It’s the most humid, damp and cold place in the U.S. with the humidity at 80-100%, almost constant rain and gloom with no sun and daytime temps barely into the 40s for months on end.

More on Winter Weather: For some parts of the U.S., the Northern Rockies for example, storms with snow followed by cold are a threat from mid-September to mid-May. During one of the colder months from November to March, it is not unusual for several separate storms to affect some areas across the continent. Intense winter storms are frequently accompanied by cold waves, ice, or glaze, heavy snow, blizzards, or a combination of these. Often in a single winter storm, precipitation type changes several times as the storm passes. The common feature of these storms is the ability to completely immobilize large areas and to isolate and kill people and livestock in their path. In the north, the severity of these storms makes their threat a seasonal one. Farther south, the occasional penetration of severe winter storms into more moderate climates causes severe hardship and great loss of warm-weather crops.

Freezing Rain and Ice Storms: Freezing rain or freezing drizzle is rain or drizzle occurring when surface temps are below freezing (32F or 0C). The moisture falls in liquid form but freezes upon impact, resulting in a coat of ice glaze on all exposed objects. The occurrence of freezing rain or drizzle is often called an ice storm when a substantial glaze layer accumulates. Ice forming on exposed objects generally ranges from a thin glaze to coatings of up to an inch thick or even more in some cases. For example, ice deposits up to a whopping eight inches in diameter were reported on wires in Northern Idaho in January 1961; loadings of 11 lbs. per foot of telephone wire were found in Michigan in February 1922. It has been estimated that an evergreen tree that’s 50 feet high and 20 feet wide may be coated with as much as five tons of ice during a severe ice storm, A heavy accumulation of ice, especially when accompanied by high winds, devastates trees and transmission lines.

More on this next time as this is just another reason to exclaim, “That’s why we live here!”

Aloha!

 

