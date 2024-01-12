NewLeftHeader

Cultural arts announcements FP 120523

Cultural Arts announcements – FOA Permanent Collection exhibition at City Hall

Festival of Arts at City Hall

Moments in Collective Memory

The Festival of Arts is exhibiting artworks from its permanent collection at Laguna Beach City Hall through January 12, 2024.

Founded more than 90 years ago by local artists, the Festival of Arts is an organization that celebrates a long-standing connection between Laguna Beach and the arts. The Festival of Arts Permanent Art Collection preserves Laguna Beach’s rich artistic heritage, collecting and displaying artwork related to the city’s history and culture through its artist or subject matter. In the pursuit to record Laguna Beach’s ever-changing artistic identity, the Permanent Art Collection is supplemented by works of art selected by committee from the Festival’s annual juried art show.

“Electric Love II” by Elizabeth McGhee, part of FOA Permanent Collection

Highlighting acquisitions from the past 40 years, this exhibition spotlights the significant collection of artworks that the Festival of Arts has developed through the Festival of Arts Purchase Award – an award which is granted to recognize Festival Artists for their display of exceptional skill, embodiment of Laguna Beach’s creative spirit and influence on local culture. Carefully selected and gradually collected throughout the Festival’s 90-year history, the Festival Purchase Awards serve as part of Laguna Beach’s collective memory, tracing the lineage of Laguna Beach through representations of moments in time.

The Festival of Arts is pleased to further their mission of supporting artists in presenting Moments in Collective Memory as a celebration of the contributions of Festival Exhibitors to the Permanent Art Collection and to our shared history.

Holiday Palette Winners

The Arts Commission has selected four designs for the 2023 Holiday Palette Competition. The designs will be hand-painted by their artists onto 3’ x 4’ wood palettes and displayed from light poles outside City Hall this holiday season. They will also be added to the city’s temporary art collection and displayed each year, as the city desires, to celebrate the holidays and Laguna Beach’s vibrant artist community. Thank you to all participating artists, and congratulations to Colleen Corbett, Jennifer Griffiths, India Hynes and Marcel Mead on having their designs selected.

This program is funded by the lodging establishments and City of Laguna Beach.

 

