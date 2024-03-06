NewLeftHeader

Who’s number one? Glad you asked 120823

Who’s number one? Glad you asked, because we’re number one!

Photo by Erica Berberian

(L-R) Elisa Camacho, Gemma Morck, Riley Berberian, Penny Jameson, Stella McKinzie, Macie Shearer, Coach Brad Berberian, Stella Murphy, Abbie Kalmonovich, Harper McConnell, Riya Samtani, Ruby Morck and Coral Clayton (not pictured)

Hot Cheetos, the Laguna Beach AYSO U12 girls soccer team, capped an undefeated season on December 5 by winning the Tournament of Champions with an overtime penalty kicks thriller. During the tournament, the Cheetos went undefeated in pool play and won another overtime thriller in penalty kicks in the semifinals to reach the championship game.

The girls only gave up one goal during their five-game tournament run and five goals total all season in 13 games.

These incredible local girls represented the city with pride and grit, and brought home the title, and the right to be called “number one.”

 

