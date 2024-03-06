NewLeftHeader

Laguna Beach Golf Cart Club Christmas Parade 120823

Laguna Beach Golf Cart Club Christmas Parade gears up for fourth annual ride

On Sunday, Dec. 17, the Fourth Annual Laguna Beach Golf Cart Club Christmas Parade will once again entertain and delight locals as it weaves through the streets of town. Set for a sunset departure, the parade will begin at the top of Poplar Street at 4:45 p.m. The event is being put on by Keohen Smith, Allison Sladeck and Kristie Hensley.

Laguna Beach Golf Cart Club Santa

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Santa and his festively dressed helpers at last year’s Golf Cart Parade

This year, Santa, the city of Laguna Beach and the Pacific Marine Mammal Center (PMMC) will be joining the fun, and efforts will be made to raise money for the PMMC. By following the QR code on www.pacificmmc.org, or donating directly through the PMMC Open Fundraisers link, people will be able to donate to the center and will then be added into a raffle to win a PMMC SunCloud towel.

Laguna Beach Golf Cart Club map

Click on photo for a larger image

Map courtesy of Laguna Beach Golf Cart Club 

Golf Cart Parade route map

“The annual golf cart parade is like a rolling party on wheels and we’re really excited to do it for our fourth year. It’s not just about the festive carts dressed to the nines; it’s about neighbors, friends and a whole lot of laughter when we’re cruising through Laguna Beach,” said Keohen Smith, one of the event organizers. “This year, we’re also helping one of our local organizations – Pacific Marine Mammal Center – with their fundraising assets, and we’re really happy to be able to help in such a fun way.”

All are encouraged to participate, and those who would like to join the parade should plan to decorate their cart in holiday cheer and meet the group at 4 p.m. at the top of Poplar for the line-up. Hot cocoa will be provided, and a prize will be awarded for the best decorated golf cart. People watching the parade can see the route map and parade tracker on Laguna Beach Golf Cart’s Facebook page.

 

