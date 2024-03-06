See You at the Susi Q

Don’t miss out on their monthly E-Newsletter “Living It Up” on their home page. For more information on all classes, activities and assistance, call The Susi Q Monday through Friday from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. at 949.464.6645, or visit www.thesusiq.org. The Susi Q Senior Center is located at 380 Third St., Laguna Beach. info@thesusiq.org

HAPPENINGS!

Gallery Q Presents: Art & Nature

Exhibit Dates: Continuing through December 13, featuring 64 artists and 96 pieces – the largest exhibit Gallery Q has presented.

Call for Artists: Gallery Q 2024

Debuts with A Fresh New Look

Out with the old and in with the new! Try a new art form, style or subject and share it with the public in our first exhibition of 2024. All medium accepted. Download an application here. For more information, call 949.715.8106.

Accepting Art: Thursday, Jan. 11, 2024 from 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. or 5-6 p.m.

Exhibit Dates: January 17 through March 6, 2024 from 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Artist Reception: Friday, Jan. 19, 2024 from 5-6:30 p.m.

Lifelong Laguna Volunteer Training

Friday, Dec. 8 from 10 a.m-12 p.m. Lifelong Laguna volunteers are part of the community that supports residents who wish to age in place. Socialization is a key role, while volunteers also help with practical tasks such as grocery shopping, going for walks, or enjoying a meal together. Register here for volunteer training, or for more information reach out to Rickie Redman, Director of Aging in Place Services by calling 949.715.8107, or emailing rickier@thesusiq.org.

Big Band Holiday Jazz is Back at the Susi Q

Wednesday, Dec. 13 at 6 p.m. Get into the spirit of the season with an uplifting program of soulful and swingin‘ big band jazz versions of holiday classics featuring vocalist Ginger Hatfield. The concert is free, but let them know you’re coming. Light refreshments. Click here to RSVP, or call 949.715.8105.

“Live at the Q” Afternoon Chamber Performances to feature trios, duets and solos

Thursday, Nov. 30 from 4-5 p.m. Free. Susi Q is teaming up again with Laguna Beach Live! to present a special performance featuring eight rising stars at the acclaimed Chamber Music | OC’s Pre-College Program. Their repertoire will include selected works by Shostakovich, Grieg and Bach. Register here for the concert.

Susi Q Matinees

Mondays & Fridays weekly, from 12:30-3:30 p.m. Free. Drop-In. (No registration is needed.) Each week will feature a different film. You can come weekly or just for the movies that interest you. Movie ratings range from G to R and will be posted prior to each showing. A schedule of movies and their rating is available online and at the Susi Q front desk. And yes, popcorn and lemonade provided! Questions? Call Christine Brewer at 949.715.8105.

CLASSES

Bridge

Susi Q Holiday Bridge Special

Thursday, Dec. 22 from 9:30-11:30 a.m.

Hosted by Jane Dober, Gold Life Master & ABCL Accredited Instructor, celebrate the holiday season with Susi Q's bridge community playing challenge hands that are followed up with a mini lesson. All players are welcome and no partner is needed. Regular classes resume January 8, 2024. Register here for bridge.

Computers/Technology

Don’t forget, volunteers are here every Thursday from 12-2 p.m. for walk-in PC & MAC tech assistance – bring your laptop, iPad, or smartphone.

Fitness/Health

Leslie’s Co-Ed Stretch & Strengthen (In-Person)

Tuesdays and Thursdays monthly from 8:30-9:30 a.m. Fitness Over Sixty! Pursue a healthy lifestyle by integrating a highly functional workout using THE HARRIS METHOD with fitness-favorite Leslie Davis. Sculpt, tone and build muscle while improving your stamina. Cost: $10/class. Attention newcomers, try out a class for FREE. Call Christine Brewer at 949.715.8105 for details.

Mindfulness Meditation has a new start 4 p.m. time (Online)

2nd and 4th Tuesday Monthly from 4-5 p.m. Free. Mindfulness is the practice of purposely focusing your attention on the present and teaches you to slow down racing thoughts, let go of negativity, and calm both your mind and body. Learn the principles and practices of Mindfulness Meditation with educator Megan McCarver, M.A., C-IAYT, IYA. Register for mindfulness meditation here.

Wayne’s Standing Yoga (In-Person)

Mondays and Wednesdays monthly from 9-10:15 a.m. Cost: $5/class. Exercise your brain and body connection in one of the Susi Q’s most popular classes. Improve your coordination and balance and join in with a fun crowd of regulars who will cheer you on. Social hour follows. Instructor: Wayne Lawrence.

Yoga Nidra: with Dr. Deerheart (Online)

First Thursday monthly from 10-11:30 a.m. Free. Yoga Nidra (yogic sleep) guides one into a deep state of consciousness between awake and asleep, which has been shown to reduce anxiety and pain, and restore well-being even in the state of disease, dying and grief.

Facilitated by Dr. Andrea Deerheart.

Music

“Kanikapila” Weekly Sing Along (with ukulele) on Thursdays from 10:30 a.m.-12 p.m. Just Show Up!

Register here for Online Ukulele.

SUPPORT & ASSISTANCE SERVICES

Heart to Heart Support Group

Mondays weekly from 10-11 a.m. Free. Facilitated by Kathleen “Kay” Wenger, LMFT, LPCC. Here’s a support group where connections from the heart matter. Join for emotional support, practical information and advice on how to cope with your unique situation. Call 949.715.8104 to join the group.

Feeling the Blues?

Individual counseling by appointment.

Is the constant change with the COVID -19 pandemic confusing, frustrating and causing you anxiety? Licensed therapists can help anyone who is 55+ find solutions, strategies and strengths for coping. Therapists meet one-on-one by scheduled appointment.

“You Are Not Alone” Women Supporting Women (Hybrid)

Wednesdays weekly from 10:30-12 p.m. Free. Meaningful social connections are an integral part of your health and well-being. Facilitator Signe Schiavo, LMFT leads the discussion with a focus on developing friendships, strengthening connections and combatting loneliness. Call 949.715.8104.

Alzheimer’s & Dementia Caregivers Support Group

First and third Wednesdays from 1:30-3 p.m. Free.

Guided by Ruth Prias, trained ALZOC Volunteer.

Alzheimer’s and dementia are life changing for both those who are diagnosed and those close to them. The Susi Q is continuing to host virtual group sessions that let participants share experiences, feelings and coping strategies. Call 949.715.8104 to join the group.

Death Cafe

Last Monday monthly from 3:30-5 p.m. Free.

Facilitated by Dr. Andrea Deerheart.

Relaxed monthly discussions create an open and safe space to talk about matters of life and death. Note: If you signed up for a previous Death Cafe, you are on the roster and will be automatically notified of the next session.

Chronic Illness Support Group

Tuesdays weekly from 10-11:30 a.m. Free.

Facilitated by Sandra Weiss, Ph.D.

When confronting a major illness, loss or major life change, knowing that you are not alone is important. Individuals, caregivers and families 55+ are invited to share and get help in taking the best care of yourself.

Support Group for Chronic Illness (Hybrid)

Tuesdays monthly from 10-11:30 a.m. Free. Did you know that the Susi Q hosts a support group (both in-person and online) open to individuals, caregivers and families 55+ touched by any serious health-related illness? Join Sandra Weiss, Ph.D., to get help in taking the best care of yourself. Call 949.715.8104 to join the group or for more information.

Legal Clinic Consultations

Second Monday of the month by appointment from 9 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Free.

Courtesy of Jane Fulton. Seniors 55+ can find free legal assistance, advice and referrals for issues that include social security, contracts, housing, wills and more. Phone appointments only. Call 949.715.8104 to make an appointment.

Have Questions about Medicare? (HICAP Counseling)

Third Monday monthly from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Free. The Susi Q, in partnership with the Council on Aging, is continuing free Health Insurance Counseling and Advocacy (HICAP) by phone during the health crisis. The HICAP counselor will provide unbiased information to help you make the best choices for your health care needs. Call 949.715.8104 to make an appointment.

Care Management

By appointment during business hours, Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Walk-ins okay.

Time can bring challenges that impact our ability to live safely and independently. When this happens, you need a place to turn for guidance and support. That’s why care management is a core service at The Susi Q. Services are free. Donations are welcome. Call 949.715.8104 to make an appointment.

Lifelong Laguna

By appointment during business hours.

Lifelong Laguna reaches beyond the walls of the Susi Q to help you live safely at home. This mission is more vital than ever during the pandemic. Staff and volunteers are available to help with errands.

Visit www.thesusiq.org and click on Classes & Registration to register for any of the wide array of programs, classes or support service offerings. Call 949.715.8105 for further assistance.

Crystal Cove State Park

Ready for a challenging hike to tour the Crystal Cove backcountry? Join a park docent as you go from the “gills to the hills” on this strenuous but very scenic loop hike known as the “Perimeter of the Park” on Friday, Dec. 8 from 7:15-11:30 a.m. Distance is around nine miles; elevation/gain loss, around 1,500 feet. The hike is done at a moderate pace with one or two short breaks. Be sure to bring plenty of water and a snack. Please arrive by 7:15 as hike will start promptly at 7:30 a.m. Meet at the Ranger Station (PCH inland at the stoplight School-State Park, follow the signs towards the Ranger Station). $15 day use fee.

Fall days on the beach at Crystal Cove are quieter – an empty beach, resting birds and super clear water. The tides are lowest during the day and the receding tide leaves a potluck of animals and seaweed to explore so come join a guided beach wrack and tidepool walk on Saturday, Dec. 9 at 12 p.m. You’ll walk from Reef Point toward the Historic District. When you are finished exploring, continue to the Historic District, take some refreshment, and enjoy the spectacular view at the Shake Shack, then return at your leisure along the bluff top trail. Wear sturdy walking shoes, or close-toed sandals for tidepooling, as rocks can be slippery and sharp, and your feet will likely get wet; bring a hiking pole if you are unsteady on rocks. Meet at the Reef Point Lot (PCH coastward at the stoplight Reef Point, around the kiosk, then left to the first restroom building, which is on the right). $15 day use fee.

Enjoy a -1.06 super low tide at Crystal Cove State Park and explore the tidepools on this guided afternoon walk along the coastline at Rocky Bight in Tuesday, Dec. 12 at 2 p.m. A park naturalist will help identify animals and describe some awesome adaptations. Meet at the Los Trancos parking lot near the trailer (PCH inland at the stoplight Los Trancos). $15 day use fee.

Spend a late afternoon at Crystal Cove State Park on a Solstice Sea Star Search Walk while searching for sea stars and using your mobile device and the iNaturalist app to upload data on Wednesday, Dec. 13 at 3 p.m. Join Park staff for an exploratory tidepool walk to look for sea anemones, crabs and other tidepool organisms keeping a sharp eye out in particular for sea stars. Download the iNaturalist app and snap pictures of wildlife on the walk and you can become a scientist for the day. This annual program is hosted by the California Academy of Sciences and is helping to monitor the recovery of sea stars following the outbreak of sea star wasting disease several years back. RSVP is required, so email alex.anderson@parks.ca.gov to register.

Come help Crystal Cove Conservancy and work alongside California State Parks on habitat restoration projects during Stewardship Thursday on Thursday, Dec. 14 from 8-11 a.m. Participants will aid in activities such as weeding, seeding and planting. This event is recommended for ages 8 and up. All participants under 16 must be accompanied by an adult. Space is limited, so contact Jennifer Mendez at jennifer@crystalcove.org for questions and to register.

Come help Crystal Cove Conservancy and work alongside California State Parks on habitat restoration projects during Stewardship Saturday on Saturday, Dec. 23 at 9 a.m. Participants will aid in activities such as weeding, seeding and planting. This event is recommended for ages 8 and up. All participants under 16 must be accompanied by an adult. Space is limited so please contact Jennifer Mendez at jennifer@crystalcove.org for questions and to register.

Crystal Cove State Park is a great spot to look for resident dolphins, migrating whales, and birds just passing by the coastline. Join a park naturalist for a Whales, Dolphins & Wildlife “Twalk” and learn some fun facts about the coastal creatures as we walk the bluff trail and scan the ocean at each overlook on Saturday, Dec. 23 at 9 a.m. Bring binoculars for better viewing. Meet at Pelican Point lot #4 (PCH coastward at Newport Coast left at kiosk to the last lot).

$15 day-use fee.

At Crystal Cove, we walk upon one of the rarest environments in North America and indeed the Earth. This is the coastal sage-scrub plant community, a precious, but dwindling environment that supports countless coastal plants, animals and birds, as well as migrating creatures. Come join a park docent and enjoy a one-hour nature walk along both the coastal bluff and the beach to learn about and observe some of the park’s native plants and birds on Friday, Dec. 29 at 10 a.m. Meet at Pelican Point parking lot #2, at the top of the boardwalk near the parking lot (PCH coastward at Newport Coast, right at kiosk to first lot). $15 day use fee.

Love birds, nature and strolls in the park? Crystal Cove State Park is a great spot to identify new species as well as seeing and hearing their resident avian friends like California Gnatcatchers, Greater Roadrunners and Osprey. Come join a park naturalist for an easy Winter Bird Walk along Moro Canyon on Saturday, Dec. 30 at 8 a.m. Meet at the Berns Amphitheatre in the Lower Moro parking lot (PCH inland at stoplight School-State Park, follow signs towards the campground). $15 day use fee.

Crystal Cove North Beach Cottages reservations are now open online.

Crystal Cove Conservancy will take the next step in the North Beach Cottage Restoration Project by soft opening the first group of eight newly restored cottages for online rental through the official California State Parks reservation system, ReserveCalifornia.com, Once cottages are available online, patrons will then be allowed to reserve the eight newly restored cottages for stays happening the following four weeks. Reserve online or call 800.444.7275 between the hours of 8 a.m-6 p.m. PST. Cottage reservations cannot be made through The Conservancy offices or website, or third-party rental services.

Discover a new activity, event…through City Rec

The City of Laguna Beach Recreation Dept. is offering a variety of programs for all ages, and registration is now open for spring and summer camps and classes. Sign up early to guarantee your space; classes may be canceled if minimum enrollment is not reached. Scholarships are available for qualifying Laguna Beach families and are funded by the city’s Community Assistance Grant program. Click here to learn more.

Registration is open for fall classes and activities. Sign up early to guarantee your space; classes may be cancelled if minimum enrollment is not reached.

Click here to register for classes.

NEW WINTER CLASSES

~Aqua Fit and Aqua Blast

~KDA Tumbling

~Music & Wiggles

~Motus Movement

~NSA Youth Volleyball

~Paint, Paste & Pour

~ProTouch Futsal

~Tumble-N-Kids

YOUTH & CHILDREN

CLASSES & PROGRAMS:

~Laguna Beach Water Polo Club

~Magic Steps Holiday Music in the Park

~Youth Swim Team

~Youth Tennis

ADULT

~Adult Beginning/Intermediate Drawing & Watercolor

~Aqua Aerobics

~Body & Mind Barre Workout

~Hortense Miller Garden Tours

~Line Dancing

~Mary’s Fitness Beyond 50!

~Mary’s Spinal Flexibility, Strengthening and Conditioning

~Tennis

~Namaste Yoga

DROP-IN ACTIVITIES

~Adult Beginning/Intermediate Drawing & Watercolor

~Aqua Aerobics

~Belly Dancing

~Better Life Boxing

~Futsal

~Lyrical Modern Dance

~Mary’s Fitness Beyond 50!

~Namaste Yoga

~Table Tennis

~Zumba

AROUND TOWN

Events

–Continuing through Dec. 17: Sawdust Festival Winter Fantasy (weekends)

–Saturdays and Sundays, Santa will be at his beach house on the Promenade to greet children and hear their holiday wishes.

–Dec. 10: Chanukah Menorah Lighting at the Main Beach Cobblestones

–Dec. 12: SchoolPower after-school activity registration opens

–Dec. 26-29: Pro Touch Soccer Holiday Camp

–Jan. 2-5, 2024: U SK8 Holiday Camp

–Jan. 2-5, 2024: Youth Pickleball Camp

–Jan. 2-5, 2024: Pro Touch Soccer New Year’s Camp

Facility Spotlight: Laguna Beach Community & Recreation Center

The Laguna Beach Community & Recreation Center is open for drop-in basketball, pickleball and volleyball in the indoor gym.

Pre-registration highly recommended.

Drop-in basketball

Wednesdays, 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Drop-in volleyball

Thursdays, from 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Drop-in pickleball

Mondays, from 8:30-10:30 a.m.

Must pre-register online.

Click here to see the schedule.

Reserve Classrooms, meeting rooms

Classrooms, meeting rooms and the gymnasium at the Laguna Beach Community & Recreation Center are available for meetings, presentations, sports practices and trainings. Click here to view and download a fillable application to reserve space.

Trolley

The non-summer trolley schedule for the Laguna Beach Local On-Demand transit service will run through June 21, 2024. Click here for the routes and more information.

Hortense Miller Garden Tours

The Hortense Miller Garden, established in 1959, covers two and a half acres of the upper slopes of Boat Canyon in Laguna Beach. The garden is home to a large range of plants that can be grown in Southern California coastal zones, providing a source of inspiration for visitors in planning their own gardens. Tours cover the grounds and the interior of the mid-century modern home built specifically to capture the canyon to ocean views of this unique property. Sign up here for a tour.

Laguna Beach Recreation Division, 380 3rd St., Laguna Beach. www.lagunabeachcity.net; email recreation@lagunabeachcity.net