NewLeftHeader

LBDC announces community food drive 120823

Share this story

LBDC announces community food drive to benefit Laguna Food Pantry tomorrow, December 9

The Laguna Beach Democratic Club (LBDC) will hold a community food drive to benefit the Laguna Food Pantry. The effort will focus on collecting peanut butter and tuna, two popular, shelf-stable proteins.

Donors may drive up and drop items off curbside with club volunteers tomorrow, Saturday, Dec. 9, from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. at the entry gate to Bluebird Park, 772 Cress St., Laguna Beach. Coffee, voter registration and club membership information will be available. Monetary donations to the pantry are also welcome. To donate, please click here.

lbdc announces ladies

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of LBDC

Members of the LBDC will be ready to accept donations

Club chair Peggy Wolff observed, “At a time when many families face economic challenges, our club opted to hold this food drive rather than a year-end party. As Democrats, we believe in the power of collective action to help solve problems. We are pleased to do our part to help the pantry meet the needs of the 200-plus families who show up daily for food assistance.”

In addition, the club announced it will hold its first 2024 meeting on Thursday, Jan. 25, 2024. The LBDC will gather from 5-7:30 p.m. at Zinc Café and Market, 350 Ocean Ave. The suggested donation is $20, which includes two drink tickets and heavy hors d’oeuvres. This event is open to all members and not-yet-members who may join the LBDC for $35 for the new calendar year.

Established in 1945, the Laguna Beach Democratic Club is an all-volunteer, chartered club of the Democratic Party of Orange County. It is in its 78th year of uninterrupted engagement supporting Democratic candidates, policies and values. Democrats believe in an economy that benefits everyone, health care as a right, diversity as a strength and democracy as worth defending.

To join or renew a 2024 membership, click here. Club members need not be registered Democrats – Independents may join – but Democratic Party registration allows only members to vote on club matters, including candidate endorsements. General meeting speakers have included legal scholar Erwin Chemerinsky, Rep. Katie Porter, 47th Congressional District candidates Joanna Weiss and Dave Min, Peg Corley of the LGBTQ Center OC, Mayor Pro Tem Sue Kempf and Dr. Allyson Brooks of Hoag Women’s Health Institute.

The Laguna Food Pantry is a nonprofit organization that provides free, fresh, nutritious groceries to anyone in need. It is located at 20652 Laguna Canyon Road and is open weekday mornings. No appointment or proof of need is required to receive food.

 

Shaena Stabler, President & CEO - Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Suzie Harrison and Theresa Keegan are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

*The content and ads in this publication do not necessarily reflect the opinions or views of the publisher.

© 2023 2S Publishing, LLC - All Rights Reserved.