The Plant Man: A flower symbolizes 120823

The Plant Man: A flower symbolizes the cyclical nature of our lives

By Steve Kawaratani

“To be a Flower, is profound Responsibility.” –Emily Dickinson



Photos courtesy of Steve Kawaratani

As a horticulturist, I have learned that the primary biological purpose of a flower is the process of reproduction, to develop seeds and fruit and often possess brightly colored petals to attract pollinators. For most garden flowers it is important to be beautiful; however, is there a greater meaning to being a flower?

I was recently asked to consider Emily Dickinson’s “Bloom,” a poem that suggests that being a flower is substantially more than a biological purpose or aesthetic quality. The poet gardener advocated that the transformation of a flower is not a passive act of biology, but rather a responsibility.





The tropical plumeria attracts bees, moths and hummingbirds

The metaphor of a flower symbolizes the cyclical nature of our lives, such as being able to smile, walk purposefully or embrace the limited time of one’s existence. Dickinson implies that there is a responsibility associated with the act of flowering, that this inherent purpose or duty transcends the offering of sustenance to pollinators, reproducing or contributing timeless beauty.





The beautiful hedgehog cactus flowers provide nourishment for desert bees

The poet challenged the notion of nature as being a passive and attractive backdrop ahead of her time. She prompted us to reflect on the active role that nature plays in the broader context of our lives. Like a flower, we can seek personal growth and being of benefit to others.

Dickinson keenly observed the challenges that every flower endures through its life, from early struggles, encounters and the transition to beauty. She urged us to consider the wonder of our lives’ various stages and to seek inspiration in our gardens. See you next time.

Steve Kawaratani has been a local guy for seven decades and likes to garden and drive the Baja Peninsula with Catharine and Loki. He can be reached at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or 949.494.5141.

 

