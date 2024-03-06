NewLeftHeader

The Laguna Board of REALTORS® installs the 2024 Board of Directors

Mayor Bob Whalen conducted the Oath of Office at the Installation Breakfast held at the Surf and Sand Resort, Laguna Beach on December 1 for the Laguna Board of REALTORS®. The 2024 Board of Directors and the Affiliate Officers and Directors were installed to guide the association into their 100 years in business.

Photos courtesy of Bobbie Jordan and Bob Ortiz Photography

(L-R) Mayor Bob Whalen. Affiliate Directors: Director Elias Benudiz-Federal Solar/Lending; Director Katerina Burianova - Architecture; Director John Hoover - Notary; Secretary Lisa Runyon - USA National Title; Director Candy Babcock - First Am. Natural Hazard Disc.; Chairperson Elect Yazmin Reyes - Escrow Options; Chairperson Gratia Schafer - Cal Best Title. LBOR Directors: Director for Life Marie Thomas - Laguna Beach Properties; Past President Madelaine Whiteman - Berkshire Hathaway; President Bob Chapman - Villa Real Estate; President Elect Jesse Brossa - Compass; Director Laura Baptista - Team Laguna; Director Kendall Clark - Berkshire Hathaway; Treasurer Geoffrey Dunlevie - Compass; Secretary Dana Wall -Berkshire Hathaway; Director Gilda Duhs - Coldwell Banker and Director Nicola Willhoit - The W Collection. Not pictured: Director at Large Reuben Gulledge - Compass and Affiliate Treasurer Debbi Faber - Chicago Title.

2023 REALTOR® of the Year Jesse Brossa - Compass

2023 Affiliate of the Year Randy Johnson - Lock Tech

The members and guests viewed a stunning video, created by Jesse Brossa of Compass, portraying the Association’s progress throughout the decades to kick off their Centennial year. LBOR also honored their 2023 REALTOR® and Affiliate of the year.

 

