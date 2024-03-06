NewLeftHeader

South Laguna Community Garden Park 120823

South Laguna Community Garden Park Sing-Along scheduled for December 16

On Saturday, Dec. 16 from 2-4 p.m., the South Laguna Community Garden Park will host its 14th Annual Holiday Sing-Along. Neighbors and friends are invited to bring treats, their singing voices, and even instruments to accompany the Laguna Beach Ukulele Academy as they perform songs guaranteed to spread holiday cheer. The Garden Committee will provide beverages and song books. The Garden Park is located at 31610 Coast Highway, Laguna Beach.

 

