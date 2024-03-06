Commission recommends amendments 120823

Commission recommends amendments related to housing provisions

By SARA HALL

The Planning Commission this week forwarded a recommendation to approve certain housing-related amendments, with comments focused on affordable housing requirements, home occupation regulations, and ensuring housing for the local workforce and artist community.

After more than two and a half hours of discussion, commissioners voted 7-0 on Wednesday (Dec. 6) to recommend that City Council approve amendments to the zoning ordinance, local coastal program, and General Plan related to various housing regulations aimed at reducing constraint on housing development and encouraging affordable units, subject to their additional comments and direction provided during the meeting.

The proposed ordinance would amend portions of the Laguna Beach Municipal Code in accordance with state housing laws and the city’s housing element. The changes include a new chapter for the city’s inclusionary housing policy and new provisions related to density bonuses, single-room occupancy units, transitional and supportive housing, low barrier navigation centers, reasonable accommodations, home occupation/work-live standards, and lot consolidations for senior and affordable housing projects. The amendments would also modify the development standards and parking requirements for the residential component of mixed-use projects in the city’s commercial zones (outside the Downtown Specific Plan area) to improve the feasibility of infill housing projects.

Council approved the city’s 6th Cycle Housing Element, which covers the 2021-2029 planning cycle, on January 11. It was certified by the California Department of Housing and Community Development in early February. The housing element establishes a number of programs that the city will need to implement, including satisfying state requirements and creating new opportunities for different housing types. The next phase of land use plan updates was presented by city staff at the May 2 council meeting. Council directed staff to focus on efforts to reduce regulatory barriers to housing production.

The proposed amendments address zoning barriers that may impact the potential for housing production and requirements in state law.

Currently, various commercial zones allow for mixed use residential, but with more restrictive standards (related to setbacks, open space, density and maximum floor area) then what is required for non-residential uses. Staff started the process of developing the amendments to create standards that are no more burdensome than what is required for second floor offices and other non-residential uses.

Housing Program Coordinator Jennifer Savage emphasized at several previous meetings that the purpose of request is to update the policy and, specifically, to reduce the constraint on housing development. Another reason for the update is to clarify the policy, not only in the housing element but also to add a new section in the city’s municipal code to codify the inclusionary housing policy. Also, it would meet the goals and objectives of the housing element, specifically it is included in two programs within the city’s housing element implementation plan.

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Scott Brashier

The Planning Commission reviewed a number of housing-related amendments this week

Staff initially presented a progress report on the housing-related amendments to the Planning Commission at their August 2 meeting. The discussion focused on creating opportunities and incentives for affordable and senior housing, allowing more work/live projects, and consideration of mixed-use with light industrial in Laguna Canyon.

At their October 18 meeting, during a presentation specifically focused on the proposed policy change related to inclusionary housing, commissioners grappled with balancing how to encourage realistic housing development while also tackling affordability. There was also discussion about the affordable housing in-lieu fee, which shouldn’t be so high that it kills the project, but not so low that developers will simply “buy their way out of affordable housing.” At the time, commissioners also discussed a possible fund or subsidy or grant program set up by the city to house the in-lieu fees (and/or possibly a residential impact fee and or commercial linkage fee) to be used by low-income residents.

The Planning Commission re-heard the draft inclusionary housing policy presentation (along with other items) at the November 15 meeting after audio problems at October’s meeting prevented online speakers from being able to voice their opinions.

There are some notable changes to the inclusionary housing policy since the commission last heard the presentation in November.

Currently, the policy applies to new subdivisions that include two or more units/lots or existing building sites with three or more units. At the October 18 and November 15 meetings, staff proposed that the updated policy apply to projects of five or more units/lots and would be clarified to apply to new development, subdivisions, redevelopment and conversions (office to residential, for example). The intent was to reduce constraint and not disincentivize developers from building a project at all.

Commissioners suggested it be lowered to ensure more projects will be required to build affordable housing in their project. Based on the feedback from commissioners, staff this week proposed that the requirement apply to projects of four units or more.

They struggled with this topic at the last meeting, pointed out Commissioner Steve Kellenberg. They debated if setting it too high meant no affordable housing would move forward and if setting it too low meant no housing projects would ever get developed.

“The more I think about it the more my tendency is…to hold with the five because I think there might be other ways of getting affordable housing results out of this rather than reducing the number from five to four,” Kellenberg said.

Although they weren’t unanimous, ultimately there was a consensus on the dais to set it at five units.

Another change to the inclusionary housing requirement is the percentage of how many units are required to be affordable when the policy is triggered by a project.

Currently, 25% of residential units of a project be dedicated to affordable housing (at any level: Extremely low, very low, low and moderate). Compared to other Orange County cities, Laguna Beach’s percentage is one of the highest, Savage explained. For the most part, communities have lower requirements, she said.

At the October and November meetings, staff proposed to reduce the percentage to 15%, also meant to lessen the constraint on development. Also, HHSC recommended that each level be specified within that: At least 6% of the units would be very low, at least 4% would be low and at least 4% would be moderate.

This week, again based on commissioner feedback, staff proposed to maintain that 15% but remove the moderate household category and instead splits the 15% units between the very low and low categories.

Other changes include: Requiring that the exterior and interior of inclusionary units match the whole development; clearly labeling the incentive section and referencing both the density bonus law and the welfare exemption; and modifying the affordability covenant for rental units from 55 to 25 years and for-sale units from 45 to 15 years.

Another proposed change was a requirement for reserving 10% of the inclusionary housing units for artists, this provision is based on legislation approved earlier this year (Assembly Bill 812) that allows local governments to designate up to 10% of affordable housing be reserved within local cultural arts districts for artists at risk of being displaced by rising housing costs.

There were a number of other changes to the overall package since commissioners last saw it in August.

In the August 2 draft, staff proposed to allow residential uses on the ground floor in certain mixed-use zones if certain conditions were met.

Following commissioner feedback, one of the conditions, a requirement that the residential use may not exceed 50% of the commercial floor area, has now been replaced with a requirement that the commercial use provide a usable, enclosed depth of at least 30 feet, which is considered functionally sufficient to meet typical commercial needs, explained Principal Planner Anthony Viera.

Also, the city’s current regulations give the council discretion to reduce parking requirements for affordable and disabled housing projects, Viera noted. At the August 2 meeting, staff did not propose a change to the existing rule, but the updated draft now includes granting the same opportunity to senior housing projects.

Another change to the parking regulations is to modify the off-site parking provision, which is currently limited to non-residential uses. Again, staff did not suggest any change at the August 2 presentation, but the latest version now proposes allowing infill housing projects in mixed-use zones to meet their parking requirement off-site at a location within 300 feet (instead of the 600 feet allowed for non-residential uses).

In the August draft, the density bonus provisions went into a great level of detail on how the law is applied to projects, Viera explained. The issue with that approach is that density bonus law is amended frequently, he added, so staff now recommended that the ordinance refer back to state law.

Related to lot consolidations, the prior draft noted that qualifying projects had to restrict rent levels to low-income (or lower) or restrict occupancy to seniors only. These projects would also need to restrict the use of those units for a period of 55 years. At the request of the Planning Commission, staff proposed to include that moderate-income housing is also eligible and that the term be reduced to 35 years.

Addressing the barriers to infill housing in commercial zones was a significant part of the August presentation to the Planning Commission, Viera said. In addition to relaxing certain development standards, staff at the time also presented a series of incentives that these projects could qualify for if they met certain requirements. One of these incentives would allow a major remodel to retain its non-conforming parking condition. At the request of both commissioners and HHSC members, staff modified the proposal so that any non-conforming conditions associated with the non-residential use can be maintained.

Staff also previously proposed to allow supportive housing in all zones that allow residential uses. To align with state law, the allowable areas have been revised to exclude single-family zones.

In anticipation of this week’s meeting, the Housing and Human Services Committee unanimously agreed on November 29 to reiterate their recommendations regarding the proposed policy to the Planning Commission.

During public comment on Wednesday, HHSC member Joe Hanauer echoed the group’s initial recommendations. The committee wanted to ensure that the commission remembered their points in context of the proposal that was made in June, he emphasized.

“The reason for the committee’s concern is that it wants to ensure that its recommendation isn’t evaluated as the major solution for affordable housing because that was not its intent,” Hanauer said.

The objective of the upper-floor residences over single-story commercial – the mixed-use section in the proposal – is to provide additions to the city’s housing stock and what they refer to as “naturally affordable” rents (due to their smaller size), he explained.

“The proposed resolution, as it relates to mixed-use projects, does a great job of capturing a lot of what we proposed as a way to enable housing and reasonable rent levels, while maintaining Laguna’s unique ambience and character,” Hanauer said.

Although some commissioners took issue with the term “naturally affordable” for units that are 700 square feet.

“It is small, but it’s not as small as where I live, so I would consider that a luxury apartment,” said Commissioner Jorg Dubin.

That size apartment could still cost $3,000 in monthly rent in Laguna Beach, he added. That adds up and is not affordable for people in the low or very low-income range.

“The naturally affordable term feels a little disingenuous to me,” Dubin said.

This is not a solution for the RHNA or affordable housing, Hanauer said. It’s just one part of this proposal and it does help the overall housing inventory issues.

To make this strategy work, HHSC suggested several modifications: The condition that triggers the requirement to include affordable housing be set at five units, as initially proposed, not the revised suggestion of four; that the proposed parking requirement be reduced to a half space per unit for apartments of 700 square feet or less; off-site parking for residential should be the same as off-site parking for commercial (within 600 feet of the development rather than the proposed 300 feet); in addition to a reduction in the non-residential open space requirements to accommodate access (like stairways or elevator and trash for the upper floor residential units) bicycle storage should also be permitted; maintain the 15% of the inclusionary housing requirement, but keep the moderate household category in how it’s split; and not require that the appearance and amenities (fixtures, finishes, appliances, etc.) of affordable units be identical to market rate units.

Related to the HHSC’s six suggestions to modify staff’s proposal, the Planning Commission ultimately agreed with most of their points.

They supported reducing the parking requirement to half a space if the unit is 700 square feet or less and if it’s within a quarter mile of a transit stop.

A majority of commissioners also thought that the off-site parking for residential should be the same as off-site parking for commercial at 600 feet.

All of them concurred that providing bicycle storage is an accommodation that should allow for a reduction in the non-residential open space requirements.

The commission also stuck with staff’s suggestion to remove the moderate-income category in how the inclusionary housing is split in a project.

Commissioners also agreed that the exterior appearance and interior finishes should not be required to “match,” but instead directed staff to change the wording to be “similar” in form and function.

Wednesday’s discussion also focused heavily on a proposed new section related to home occupations.

In response to a request for expanding work/live allowances in all residential zones, both from the commission and the committee, staff’s most recent proposal is to replace the existing home occupation regulations with a new set of standards that would facilitate a greater range of home-based businesses, Viera said. These regulations were presented for the first time on Wednesday, he added.

“While home occupations are currently allowed, they are not very adaptable to different business needs,” Viera noted.

For example, the city’s current regulation states that all employees must reside at the location of the home-based business and occupations that generate customer traffic to the home are prohibited (the one exception is commercial home occupations).

The drawback is that there are only two zones in the city that allow the home occupation use and both of them are commercial, Viera explained. Also, a conditional use permit is required in the local business district. Home occupations are also treated as an intensification of use, which requires providing additional parking, something that would not be feasible at many sites in Laguna Beach.

The home occupation provisions would begin with an “intent and purpose” section that emphasizes that home occupations are subordinate to the residential use and that the business would not be a detriment to the character and livability of surrounding uses.

“We referred back to this intent as we developed the list of allowable uses, prohibited uses and operating standards,” Viera said.

Allowed uses could include art and craft work, tutoring, professional offices, and personal services (including hair salons and personal trainers). Viera noted that the list is not exhaustive and the director would have the authority to approve an unlisted use, bound to be of the same general character.

Uses that were deemed inconsistent with the intent of the home occupation provisions are listed as prohibited uses. Examples include carpentry and manufacturing, both of which pose potential noise concerns.

There would be no public hearing process unless the director’s decision is appealed, Viera explained, staff therefore developed standard operating conditions that would apply to all home occupations. These standards include: Restrictions on customer vehicle trips, with a limit of six daily car trips in a residential zone or 12 otherwise; an allowance for one non-resident employee for a home occupation that is established in a residential zone or two employees in a mixed-use or commercial zone; restrictions on commercial vehicles; a general standard that prohibits a use from being operated in an objectionable manner due to fumes, odor, dust, smoke, gas, noise, vibrations, light trespass, traffic, or parking; and a requirement that any business-related visitors be by appointment only and limited to the hours of 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., and not to exceed two visitors at any one time in a residential zone or four in other zones.

Staff also believes that a limited amount of employee and customer traffic to the place of business is acceptable and would not unduly disrupt others, even in residential zones.

Staff’s intent was to create a streamlined application process that would require limited staff discretion to determine whether the proposed business activity met the criteria and should be approved.

“To a certain extent, the approach is conservative. We were seeking to create a staff level review process that does not rely on a public hearing process to determine if there are likely neighborhood impacts,” Viera said.

Dubin had a number of questions, concerns and requests for clarification, primarily about the new section for home occupation and how it could negatively impact artists. Some of it was way off base, he said. In some sections of the draft document, it notes an allowed use, like a ceramic studio, but another section prohibits certain industrial equipment, like a kiln. It’s a contradiction, Dubin pointed out, and he found many other examples in the proposed regulations. As an artist himself, he understands what different types of artists need, Dubin said, and a lot of what’s proposed in the draft document won’t allow for what they need to work.

“Because I’m so in tune to our creative community and being able to maintain a healthy creative community in this town by more allowances of people being able to work out of a home, that some of the language feels contradictory to me and I’d hate to see something get codified before we really can make sure that the terminology (is allowing these uses and not contradictory),” Dubin said. “Once these things are chiseled in stone it’s hard to change them.”

Dubin agreed that, overall, the amendment package should move forward, but he asked staff to bake in some flexibility so if something comes up later there can be a case-by-case review and adjustments can be made, if needed.

Kellenberg suggested an overarching qualitative statement that talks about the art community.

This new section of the municipal code is proposed with the understanding that there might be some unanticipated consequences, Viera noted, and there’s always going to be some amount of interpretation when the code is applied. To the extent that they can be more descriptive and transparent within the bounds of the municipal code, they can work on some refinements before it’s presented to council, he added.

There was also a lot of commentary on issues related to affordable housing, like alternative funding mechanisms, but strayed a bit from the specific agenda item.

Kellenberg suggested looking into linking the in-lieu fee requirement to unit size on a sliding scale. Other commissioners mentioned reevaluating what the fee is and what it accomplishes. There was also discussion about alternative fees, rate structures, and again, a fund or subsidy program. Commissioners also commented about the provision related to lot consolidation, home occupation signage, ensuring a portion of affordable units are reserved for artists and zone maps.

~~~~~~~~

Sara Hall covers City Hall and is a regular contributor to Stu News Laguna.