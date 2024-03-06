NewLeftHeader

Dennis’ Local Almanac 121223

Share this story

Dennis’ Local Almanac

By DENNIS McTIGHE

Delightful December weather in Laguna

Dennis 5As of late, Laguna’s weather has been on a real winning streak with clear, blue sunny skies and delightful afternoon temps in the low 70s. For the most part, we’ve been having gentle breezes, and nights have been clear and crisp with temps in the mid-40s with mild offshore breezes.

Meanwhile, the curse on the East Coast continues. Of course, this latest weekend spoiler will be clearing out on Monday, just in time for the poor 9 to 5ers. Tragically, the latest storm to hit back there carried with it a rash of violent weather in the form of 28 tornadoes across parts of six Southern states, claiming six lives, including a child in northern Tennessee, north of Nashville. This is the second consecutive December that lives have been lost. It happened in Kentucky last year and now Tennessee. This isn’t supposed to happen in either one of these states, but climate change is directly responsible.

I still don’t see any symptoms of this hyped-up strong El Niño that’s supposed to be on us as mid-December approaches. We’re still high and dry here in California, while the Pacific Northwest is flooding from truckloads of rain, a direct result of the “Pineapple Express,” better known as a strong atmospheric river that has dropped over a foot of rain in many areas of the Northwest. This narrow band, less than 300 miles wide, is carrying with it super record-setting warm temps – and this warm tropical air mass stretches all the way past Hawaii.

To give you an idea of just how warm, the temp at midnight in Portland, Ore. was a super balmy 67 degrees which is around 30 degrees above normal for midnight. It establishes a new all-time temperature for the month of December, breaking the old record of 65 set back in 1993.

This narrow river of flooding rain goes from about Seattle in Washington southward to only about Eugene, Ore., and south of Eugene it’s relatively clear. With a persistent high-pressure ridge over California and the greater Southwest, things are high and dry. This isn’t supposed to happen when there’s a strong El Niño going on. Incoming Pacific storms are supposed to focus more on California instead of the Northwest. Ocean temps here in Southern California should be at least in the mid-60s, even this late, but they’re already down into the high 50s. In addition, there’s been no surf from any direction this entire fall season, so I see no symptoms of any El Niño yet. It’s more like a strong La Niña that’s been running the show now for more than four years.

Winter weather continued…Some of the most destructive ice storms have occurred in the southern states where warm-weather buildings and crops are not adapted to withstand severe winter conditions. The most damaging ice storm in the United States was probably the one that struck the South from January 28 through February 4, 1951, causing some $50 million in damage in Mississippi, $15 million in Louisiana and nearly $2 million in Arkansas – and the storm also claimed 22 lives. The region of greatest incidence, however, is a broad belt from Nebraska, Kansas and Oklahoma, eastward through the mid-Atlantic and New England. That’s why we live here! Enough said.

ALOHA!

 

Shaena Stabler, President & CEO - Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Suzie Harrison and Theresa Keegan are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

*The content and ads in this publication do not necessarily reflect the opinions or views of the publisher.

© 2023 2S Publishing, LLC - All Rights Reserved.