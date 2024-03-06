NewLeftHeader

Meet Pet of the Week Mimi

Mimi’s is ready to snuggle up with you for the holidays and forever. This sweet girl credits her good looks to being a tortie, spiral, tabby mix. This 1-year-old spayed cat is leaving the active time of kittenhood behind and is ready to settle into her “fur”ever home. She also does well with other cats.

Nancy Goodwin, shelter director, is hoping to have Mimi adopted as soon as possible.

Courtesy of the Laguna Beach Animal Shelter

The Laguna Beach Animal Shelter adoption procedures are designed to make sure that both the potential family and the animal adopted are in the very best situation possible. Due to their approach to adoption, their return rate is 5% as compared to the national return rate of 50%.

The Laguna Beach Animal Shelter is located at 20612 Laguna Canyon Road. Call 949.497.3552, or go to the website for information on adoption procedures, www.puplagunabeach.org/our-pets.php.

 

