NewLeftHeader

Laguna Beach Youth Water Polo Club 121223

Share this story

Laguna Beach Youth Water Polo Club makes it to championship contest in Holiday Cup

Laguna Beach Youth SNL 12.12

Click on photo for a larger image

Submitted photo

Last weekend (Dec. 9 and 10), the Laguna Beach Youth Water Polo Club placed second for the 10U boys in the 2023 K7 Holiday Cup. The team went undefeated until the championship contest. (L-R): Jonny Geiger, Nico Contursi, Landon Gruba, Connor Geiger, Wes Peters, Mason Chaldu, Greyson Kibbey, Owen Gruba and Coach Bridgette Alvarez.

 

Shaena Stabler, President & CEO - Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com

Lana Johnson, Editor - Lana@StuNewsLaguna.com

Tom Johnson, Publisher - Tom@StuNewsLaguna.com

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Suzie Harrison and Theresa Keegan are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: Editor@StuNewsLaguna.com with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: Shaena@StuNewsLaguna.com for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

*The content and ads in this publication do not necessarily reflect the opinions or views of the publisher.

© 2023 2S Publishing, LLC - All Rights Reserved.