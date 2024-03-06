NewLeftHeader

Guest Column Dr. David Ashkenaze

Guest Column

Dr. David Ashkenaze

Providence Mission Hospital Laguna Beach

Winter black and blues: How to prevent injuries this holiday season

The holidays are here. While it’s a season filled with merry and bright gatherings and events, it’s also the time of year where we see an increase in orthopedic injuries. For example, the Consumer Product Safety Commission reports there are approximately 160 decorating related injuries per day during the holiday season.

As an orthopedic surgeon, I often see patients with knee, shoulder and back injuries because of festive activities like lifting a Christmas tree, hanging holiday lights or ice skating. The good news is that there are precautions that you can take to ensure a safe holiday season.

Learn Proper Lifting Technique

One of the most common injuries during these months come from patients lifting heavy objects when adding festive cheer to their homes. It can be tempting to not ask for help when moving large boxes of decorations, and many members of our community can strain their backs as a result.

Make sure to lift with your legs. Do not bend at the waist to grab any object. Squat down, keep a straight back and engage your leg muscles to prevent a strained back.

Be Cautious of Climbing

It can be tempting to stand on a chair or box when you need extra height to top a tree. Climbing on an unstable base can result in a fall that can cause numerous back, hip and shoulder injuries, preventing you from enjoying the holidays. Make sure that you are always standing on something sturdy, and that you have a friend to hold the base of your ladder.

The shoes you wear are also important in preventing an accidental slip. Sandals, slides and slippers often catch on the rungs of ladders causing you to roll your ankle or lose your balance. Wear properly laced sneakers or boots when climbing stepstools and ladders, especially if they are wet and you are outdoors.

Avoid Icy Climates

We are blessed with perfect weather year-round in Laguna Beach. But, for those who may travel to our local mountains or to the East Coast this December, it is important to watch your step in icy weather. Many people take long strides that can cause them to slip on wet and frozen ground, resulting in lumbar fractures.

The easiest way to prevent a fall is to take small steps and shuffle your feet when walking through the snow. If you do feel yourself starting to fall, protect your head, arms and back by trying to control your fall. If possible, land on your side to prevent your head from hitting the pavement or breaking an arm while you brace for impact.

If you fall, slip or lift something too heavy this holiday season and are injured, it’s important to seek immediate medical attention.

Stay safe this holiday season!

Dr. David Ashkenaze is an orthopedic surgeon at Providence Mission Hospital Laguna Beach.

 

