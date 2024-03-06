NewLeftHeader

Last weekend of Winter Fantasy FP 121223

Last weekend of Winter Fantasy

Photos by Mary Hurlbut

The 33rd Annual Winter Fantasy, taking place in the Sawdust Art Festival grounds, is a one-of-a-kind holiday art festival that offers a festive and unique shopping experience in an enchanting winter wonderland with 168 local artists and makers, three stages of live music, complimentary art and pottery classes, marionette puppet shows, free photos with Santa Claus, and so much more!

Don’t miss the last weekend of the Sawdust Winter Fantasy, where locals are free with proof of residence on Friday

Visit Laguna’s own Santa Chuck from 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

Sheila Anderson’s booth

Kids can do Christmas crafts

Jeweler Bea Donnan and curious shoppers

For hours and more information, go to www.sawdustartfestival.org/festivals/winter-fantasy/.

 

