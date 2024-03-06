NewLeftHeader

Rivian reopens historic theater

Rivian reopens historic theater

Photos by Mary Hurlbut

Rivian South Coast Theater underwent a multi-year, site-sensitive restoration to preserve much of the structure’s original exterior, interior features and character, creating an unexpected location that brings together the past, present and future. It opened its doors on Friday, Dec. 8.

Equator Coffees takes residence in the theater’s on-site café, its first location in Orange County. The women-founded and owned wholesale coffee roaster, retail café operator and coffee farm owner is from Marin, Calif.

Artist Jorg Dubin and Mayor Pro Tem Sue Kempf

Return of the star-shaped light fixture

Rivian on display

Upstairs area

View from the balcony

(L-R) Marine Safety Captain Kai Bond and Fire Chief Niko King

Lounge area

Surf shop

Welcome by Rivian. On right, OC Supervisor Katrina Foley, Assemblywoman Cottie Petrie-Norris, Mayor Bob Whalen, Mayor Pro Tem Sue Kempf and Councilmember Alex Rounaghi

(L-R) Mark Christy, Amy Calvert and Police Chief Jeff Calvert with opening night attendee

Under the hood are congratulations to Rivian’s #187 Limestone Legends on their 1st place finish in the Rebelle Rally, the longest competitive off-road rally in the U.S. for women

 

