Tickets on sale for 2024 Pageant of the Masters À La Mode: The Art of Fashion beginning July 6, 2024

The 2024 Pageant of the Masters À La Mode: The Art of Fashion will mesmerize audiences with a captivating journey through history’s most iconic fashion trends and spectacles, brought to life through the artistry of living pictures, unforgettable music and engaging storytelling. The Pageant will run from July 6, 2024 through August 30, 2024.

The Pageant of the Masters runs from July 6 through August 30, 2024, and tickets are on sale now

From the opulent grandeur of royal courts to the contemporary glamor of today’s catwalks, the Pageant will unravel the narrative of attire through the ages, revealing its inherent power and significance.

As preparations for next summer’s show begin, numerous artworks are under consideration for the Pageant’s living pictures including works by French painters like James Tissot and Elisabeth Louise Vigée Le Brun and British artist David Hockney. Even the legendary Hollywood designer Edith Head, known for her impeccable sense of style and pioneering work in costume design, may serve as a source of inspiration for this production.

